Although the current Olympics aren’t quite over – there are still 13 gold medals to be awarded today and a potentially weird closing ceremony to get through – my mind has already moved on to the next games.

You may accuse me of being slightly premature here – and you certainly wouldn’t be the first person to label me as such – but having overdosed on the games over the last fortnight, it’s only natural I would start thinking about my next fix.

As you no doubt know, the next games will be held in the good old US of A. Or, more specifically, in Los Angeles. That obviously means we will get a very American spin on proceedings, with French flair and sophistication likely replaced by a more brash, in-your-face, hot dog and root beer approach.

In terms of events, for the most part we will get a lot of the same – plenty of carefully orchestrated running, swimming, jumping, swinging, splashing, grappling and kicking; hundreds and hundreds of the traditional contests that we have come to know and love over the decades.

But as is normal, there will also be some entirely new events added to the roster, while one or two old ones will be making long overdue, if slightly unexpected, returns.

In 2028, squash will finally be making its Olympic debut. A sport that has been around forever (there was a squash court on the Titanic)

Cricket, for example, will be making its first appearance since 1900, while lacrosse will be gracing the Olympic stage for the first time since 1908. Why the organisers have decided to bring back two sports that feel decidedly un-American for a contest being held in America is beyond me. But that’s the way the IOC rolls.

Meanwhile, in 2028, squash will finally be making its Olympic debut. When I heard that I had to check to see if it was actually true. It doesn’t make a whole lot of sense that a sport that has been around forever (there was a squash court available on the Titanic) has never made it to the big stage.

The final two sports to make the grade for LA, and these kind of make more sense, are baseball and American football. I’m sure there will be some sort of deep and meaningful explanation as to why these sports got the nod for America, but the reality is probably more to do with catering to the home audience than anything else. And I don’t have a problem with that.

What else will change next time? No idea, really. The athletes will probably be a tiny bit faster and fitter, TV coverage will be a bit more immersive, there will be plenty of breaking of records and an equal amount breaking of hearts.

And, once again, on the back of Euro 28, I will promise myself not to binge-watch the whole darn thing before going on to do precisely that.

Oh well, just 1,444 days to go. Not that I’m counting.

A baguette too far...

As you would expect with an event the size of the modern Olympics, the past couple of weeks have been filled with tales of triumph, woe, victory and despair.

When you have more than 10,000 competitors from 200-plus countries fighting it out in over 300 events, you are going to have all sorts of subplots and twists to keep you entertained.

Some athletes have defied logic to fight their way on to the podium while others who went into their events as medal certainties came out with nothing but regrets and shattered dreams.

But in among these varied stories of joy and heartbreak there is one that will live rent-free in my head forever – the tale of French pole vaulter

Anthony Ammirati, whose Olympic aspirations were scuppered by his penis.

During qualifying, to all intents and purposes it looked like 21-year-old Ammirati had cleared 5.70 metres and booked himself a place in the final in front of an adoring home crowd.

However, his gentleman’s sausage had other ideas.

Although everyone thought he had cleared the height, as he headed back down to earth his not inconsiderable Lycra-covered appendage latched on to the bar and pulled the whole shebang down.

And just like that, his place in the final evaporated.

Young Ammirati took it all in his stride and managed to laugh it off. Part of that will be the optimism of youth, knowing that he still has two or three more Olympics to make up for his failure.

A bigger part, however, is the rather hefty compensation of the entire world now knowing that he is hung like a horse. In fact, within hours of the two poles getting tangled on live television he had received an offer from a leading porn site to do a little bit of ‘vaulting’ on camera.

I can’t imagine he will be taking them up on that offer, but it’s always nice to be wanted. As for his future in athletics, well, he might want to take a few lessons in how to tuck away the old undercarriage...

A pre-season yawn...

Maybe it’s because I have been otherwise occupied with all these Olympic shenanigans, but I have to say the build-up to the Premier League season has been rather underwhelming.

Yes, there have been plenty of friendlies taking place, mostly in far-flung, money-spinning corners of the globe, and many of them involving the elite teams.

However, I have found it surprisingly easy to entirely ignore the whole lot. In fact, I couldn’t tell you what any single result has been of any match, and it doesn’t bother me in the slightest.

But my overall indifference will have undoubtedly faded yesterday afternoon when the Community Shield took place. After weeks of clowning around with meaningless friendlies, the charity clash at Wembley is when the Premier League season starts to feel a bit more imminent.

And the fact that we will have started proceedings with a Manchester derby should only have further served to get the adrenaline flowing.

Nice stuff. There may even be a few little predictions on the way....

