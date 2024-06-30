In many ways, England’s shambolic, almost shameful, stumble into Euro 24’s round of 16 puts us poor fools who support them in a bit of a win-win situation.

Sounds weird, right? But bear with me.

On the one hand it could be that Gareth Southgate has found a unique way of winning a trophy – boring the opponents (plus millions of unfortunate spectators) into submission. Nothing is going to catch the likes of France, Spain and Germany off guard as much as seeing a team packed with world-class players playing like a Sunday league team after a particularly heavy Saturday night.

If that means we can 1-0 or 0-0 our way to some silverware, then at least the 58 years of hurt will be over, albeit in rather embarrassing fashion. Still a win though!

On the other hand, if, as most of us suspect, England are going be utterly found out just as soon as semi-decent opponents realise exactly how bad they are, then at least it means we should see the back of the man who has been masquerading as a football manager for nearly a decade.

Going out because the person managing the team clearly doesn’t know what he is doing is not acceptable

Over the generations, we have embraced England’s tournament failure on the basis that the performances have been brave, energetic and passionate. So far, we have not seen one ounce of any of those attributes in Germany despite the incredible depth of the squad.

And while going out on penalties or because of an inspired display by our opponents has been par for the course for England fans, going out because the person managing the team clearly doesn’t know what he is doing is not acceptable. Heads will need to roll.

My pre-tournament prediction that England would lift the trophy was based almost entirely on the quality of players in the squad. I thought, perhaps naively, that not even Southgate could make a cow’s ear out of this silk purse.

But the insipid, lethargic and aimless displays against Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia have shown me clearly that I shouldn’t have underestimated Southgate and his incredible ability to mismanage.

Experimenting in central midfield while at a tournament? Whining because he

hasn’t found a replacement for Kalvin Phillips? Making substitutes when it is too late to make a real difference? Blaming the pundits for not being supportive? Refusing to change formation because he doesn’t really know anything other than 4-2-3-1?

Those are the hallmarks of a man who is utterly, comprehensively, out of his depth.

It even looks like his perpetual nervousness has filtered through to his most world-class player with Jude Bellingham having started brightly in the first game but gradually retreated into a shell that even he didn’t know he possessed. Gormless Gareth has actually managed to break England’s world-class star.

What really makes my skin crawl is that there are so many possible solutions to England’s problems, whether that is changing players, changing positions or changing formation.

How about this, for example: Go with an all-out attacking 3-5-2. Kyle Walker, John Stones and Marc Guéhi at the back; Declan Rice, Kobbie Mainoo and Bellingham in the middle with Kieran Trippier and Bukayo Saka as wing backs; Harry Kane and Ollie Watkins up front with the younger lad’s legs making up for Harry’s waning speed.

When the opponents have been worn out by that lot, bring on Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Anthony Gordon and Ivan Toney and let those boys continue the battering.

Would it work? Possibly. Will Gareth try it? Of course not. Although he was perfectly willing to experiment in midfield during a tournament, he doesn’t have the courage needed to make substantial, tournament-changing alterations.

Of course, having said all this, there is still the chance that England will suddenly come good. Stranger things have happened to the Three Lions, especially in the middle of tournaments. They were pretty awful at the beginning of Italia 90, if memory serves.

Southgate’s master plan may turn out yet to be masterful. Maybe a formation that has looked tired and predictable suddenly clicks. Maybe those players who have played without any confidence suddenly remember they are actually quite good. Or maybe the ‘boring to death’ tactic turns out to be a move of sheer genius.

But I wouldn’t hold my breath on any of that happening. And you shouldn’t either.

All things considered, at this point, the best we can realistically hope to gain from Euro 24 is a managerial change that should have happened at least six years ago...

Your say

There’s nothing like a major tournament to get your blood flowing. Or, in some cases, boiling. Here are more of your Euro 24 musings...

“My compliments on the very interesting features re Euro 24. I’m surprised by the number of very young players who have excelled so far, contrary to established stars such as Mbappé, Kane, Ronaldo, Foden and others.

“I too am against VAR but at least the checks don’t take more than a couple of minutes, not like the Premier League. The use of VAR has turned the game of football into a PlayStation game!

“For me, Germany will remain my bet on winning this tournament. But Spain impressed more than France and Portugal. England a big disappointment!” Lino Vella Clark, e-mail.

(Owls fan since 1960... looking forward to next season’s steel city derby!)

“Our Southgate misery continues game after game, yawn after yawn. Seeing England scrape through the group was painful if you were an England fan and so horrible to watch if you were just trying to watch for fun. The England team has no identity or style of play, and it is like you said, a case of the manager hoping that one of his star players will save him in every game they play with some moment of magic.

“They will probably scrape through the round of 16, especially if it isn’t against Holland, but even then I don’t expect them to make it all the way because a proper team will penetrate the English defence, and the forwards are not being given proper instructions or tactics by Southgate. The years of hurt will keep on growing.” Lawrence, FB

“As an England fan I have always found the rivalry between England and Scotland stupid. I used to live in the north of England for most of my life before I retired to Malta, and many of my good friends were Scottish but they all used to turn a bit strange when football tournaments were on.

“When Scotland were playing a game against anyone other than England I would support them as my second team but that changed after the 1986 World Cup when so many Scots were wearing Argentina shirts to celebrate Maradona’s handball eliminating England. I have to admit I quite enjoyed them being eliminated from the Euros on the back of an Argentinean referee not giving them a clear penalty last night. A bit of karma.” Gerald March, e-mail.

“Once again you mention VAR and that you hate it. First of all, VAR is not a person. Many English football supporters take it out on VAR, I believe, thinking that it is someone. Kindly note that VAR in the UK reflects exactly how efficient or not human referees are in the UK. If one has bad referees, the consequences are that one has bad VAR decisions. Simple as that." Peter Montebello, e-mail.

