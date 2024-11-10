Only a special kind of fool would suggest new Manchester United’s boss Ruben Amorim is not a brilliant manager. And, as it isn’t my turn to be the village idiot this week, I won’t be saying any such thing.

In fact, if you look at his track record at his current-but-soon-to-be-former team Sporting Lisbon, he has to be one of the hottest managerial talents in Europe who certainly knows a thing or two about winning football matches.

Last week’s 4-1 demolition of Manchester City in the Champions League – Amorim’s final home game in charge – was the perfect farewell and a clear indication that he won’t be overwhelmed in the Premier League.

Not only that, but when you see how Sporting’s fans have reacted to the news of his impending departure – a mixture of despair and grief – you realise just how good Amorim is at building a deep connection with supporters, an understated but crucial factor in any managerial success story.

Put all that together and it makes Amorim’s Old Trafford appointment look like a total no-brainer. My problem with it, however, is simple: United have been here before.

Over the past decade, a number of brilliant managers have waltzed into Old Trafford full of hope and optimism, only be chewed up and spat out by the immenseness of the task and the depth of the ingrained issues.

Maybe David Moyes, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick were not exactly the creme de la creme of the sport, but Louis van Gaal and José Mourinho arrived in Manchester as serial winners with more than 50 trophies between them, including league crowns, domestic cups and European titles. Yet both were, in the context of Manchester United’s history, relative failures.

And let’s not forget that when United enticed Erik ten Hag away from Ajax it was viewed as a bit of a coup, with the Dutchman seen as one of Europe’s best at the time.

You don’t need me to tell you how that panned out – despite assembling one of the most expensive squads in football history, he only managed a couple of the lesser trophies. And those minor triumphs came against the run of play, in terms of the overall season.

As time has gone on in the post-Fergie era it has become increasingly obvious that the club’s problems run far deeper than the man in the dugout. It is inconceivable that Van Gaal, Mourinho and ten Hag all became bad at their jobs the moment they walked through the Old Trafford door.

I am not going to pretend I know what the issues really are. I don’t. And I suspect that greater and more deeply involved minds than mine have been trying to figure it out for a while, with limited success.

But there is definitely something rotten at the core of the club that is stopping managers from having the impact their record and pedigree suggests they should.

Throwing money at the problem has not solved it. Ten Hag spent a net half billion but still produced a team that looks like it was put together by a seven-year-old playing football manager for the first time.

Does all that mean it is inevitable Amorim is doomed to fail? Absolutely not.

The fact that he is the first hands-on appointment by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team may give him a bit of an edge. You sensed they were rather reluctant to keep ten Hag in place, and only did so after the fluky FA triumph. That’s not to say they wanted him to fail, but it felt like their backing was almost given begrudgingly.

But Amorim is their boy. He is their appointment. They moved so swiftly to sign him that you have to assume Operation Get Amorim had been drawn up and ready to go for a while.

And that unwavering support, combined with his charm and talents, may mean that Amorim has a decent shot of waking this slumbering giant. His preferred style of play may need to be tweaked and/or he may need to make significant changes to the player pool, but you would expect him to be given the time he needs to do what is necessary.

The law of averages suggests that at some point a manager will come in to Old Trafford and turn round the club’s fortunes on the pitch, making them serious contenders both domestically and in Europe.

It won’t be easy, but young Amorim has more than a fighting chance of being that manager.

Pep in crisis?

Meanwhile, over in the blue half of Manchester, the wheels appear to have come of the City juggernaut. Well, maybe not come off, but certainly got extremely wobbly.

They followed up their League Cup defeat to Tottenham Hotspur by losing to Bournemouth, and then rounded off a pretty miserable week with that Champions League spanking in Lisbon.

I can’t remember the last time City lost three games in a row, and I certainly can’t remember the last time they were on the wrong end of a 4-1 hiding.

By way of explanation, Pep Guardiola points to his massive injury list, and you have to say that can’t be helping. At one point he said he only had 13 established players to pick from. And any team would miss Ballon d’Or winner Rodri.

But if you look at the team that turned out against Sporting Lisbon, you have to say there should have been enough in there to at least avoid a spanking: Ederson, Haaland, Foden, Savinho, Kovacic, Akanji, Lewis and Gvardiol are all rather handy with a football.

And I don’t think any manager would consider they were scraping the barrel by bringing on de Bruyne, Gundogan and Doku as substitutes.

I don’t think there can have been too many times in Guardiola’s career where he has faced this sort of mini crisis, and it will be interesting to see how long the dip lasts.

The question is, can Liverpool (and maybe even Arsenal, although they are having their own little slump) take enough of an advantage of this City slump to make sure the title race goes all the way?

Because you can bet your bottom dollar City will, at some point, get back to their best and go on one of those 20-wins-in-a-row streaks that puts them in prime position for the title.

E-mail: James.calvert@timesofmalta.com

Twitter: @maltablade