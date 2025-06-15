In a world often obsessed with immediacy, noise, and spectacle, the work of James Vella Clark offers something far more enduring: a quiet introspection shaped by colour, place, and absence.

This year marks a significant milestone for the artist: 25 years of committed and unwavering artistic production, celebrated in a major retrospective exhibition at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta.

The show, which features more than 50 works ranging from early figurative landscapes to recent monumental abstract expressionist canvases, is as much a record of Vella Clark’s evolution as an artist as it is a visual diary of personal transformations.

Vella Clark’s oeuvre has always maintained a strong sense of place: Malta is omnipresent in the tones of ochre, rust, and Mediterranean blue; in the architectural hints and spatial rhythms; in the windswept hills, lone palm trees and harbour outlines.

Le Danse

Yet, the human figure is entirely absent in the landscapes. This absence is significant. These are not empty landscapes. They are meditative, poised spaces, charged with memory and emotion, yet seemingly devoid of human occupation.

The viewer becomes the sole inhabitant of the scene, projecting their own interiority onto the external world. This motif is persistent across two decades, whether in early works like View of Mdina (2001) and Grand Harbour (2016), or more contemporary pieces like Marsamxett in Spring (2021).

Throughout these years, Vella Clark has remained loyal to confident technical choices, working primarily in acrylics, often on board or canvas, with occasional additions of mixed media.

In recent years, however, there has been a striking shift: the adoption of enamel on large-scale canvases. Works such as Construction (2025), Garden in the Sun (2023), and Nocturne in A Flat Major (2025) exhibit this turn with confidence. These pieces are monumental both in scale and in emotional reach, combining gestural freedom with carefully orchestrated layering. The enamel lends a sheen and depth that amplifies the expressiveness, pushing Vella Clark’s practice more decisively into the terrain of abstract expressionism.

Nocturne in A Flat Major

Indeed, his recent stylistic trajectory owes much to local artist Pawl Carbonaro and the American abstractionists of the mid-20th century. The influences of Mark Rothko and Franz Kline are unmistakable, not only in palette and form, but also in emotional ambition.

Orange Horizon (2019) is a particularly telling example: a glowing composition that evokes Rothko’s meditative colour fields while retaining a distinctive Mediterranean sensibility.

In works like The Dance (2023) or Tough Luck (2024), we see echoes of Kline’s assertive brushwork and compositional urgency. That these influences emerged fully only in the last few years speaks to an artist who continues to challenge and reinvent himself, because his awareness of these artists and their oeuvres was always there.

This evolution cannot be disentangled from the artist’s personal journey. Over the past two decades, Vella Clark has lived through significant emotional upheaval and new beginnings.

Those of us who have known him personally have witnessed these changes closely, and one cannot help but feel that his works, particularly the abstractions, are visual responses to the alterations and fluctuations of these years. They are expressive but not chaotic, introspective without being opaque.

Tough Luck

Even recent changes are made manifest, mirrored in the shifting atmospheres of his landscapes, once anchored in defined localities, now more allusive and universal.

Exhibition invites the viewer to experience the emotional and formal rhythms of the artist’s career, echoing the way life itself unfolds

The retrospective exhibition is notable for its balance. While the newer works are understandably the showstoppers due to their size and impact, the inclusion of earlier, more intimate paintings offers valuable insight into Vella Clark’s artistic foundations.

Works like Wara l-Kantuniera (2008), Village After The Rain (2011), and Palm Tree In The Wind (2012) show a painter with a sensitivity to environment and mood. These paintings – small in format but rich in atmosphere – present a grounded Malta, lived in and deeply felt.

Importantly, the show also includes two still lifes – Still Life with Blue Bottle (2025) being one – and three pencil self-portraits: Self-Portrait (2007), Selfie (2025), and Self-Portrait (2025).

These works serve as vital markers of self-awareness, especially given the rarity of the direct human form in the rest of the exhibition. The portraits are unflinching and quiet; they do not dramatise identity but instead seem to contemplate it. They are essential counterpoints to the broader landscapes and abstracts, reminding us that all this colour and space originates from a deeply personal centre.

Study for Senglea

Another critical inclusion are the three small pencil studies on paper: Study for Vanishing Valletta (2019), Study for Tigné Point (2019) and Study for Senglea (2018).

These are modest in size but monumental in implication. They reveal Vella Clark’s draughtsmanship and his ability to observe and translate the world with precision and discipline.

In a culture that often overlooks the importance of drawing as a foundational practice, their presence here is both clever and necessary. They remind the viewer that abstract expression is not antithetical to control or technical skill. Quite the opposite: it is rooted in them. To be able to achieve abstract works, a sound academic training in necessary.

The exhibition does not follow a strict chronology, which is a curatorial strength. Instead, it invites the viewer to experience the emotional and formal rhythms of the artist’s career, echoing the way life itself unfolds. We see echoes and refrains rather than fixed narratives.

Specific themes, such as solitude, the changing village, and inner resilience, recur in different guises, whether in Red Landscape (2013), Covid Abstract (2020), or I’m OK Now (2025).

I’m OK Now

Ultimately, this exhibition leads one to question: what will Vella Clark be associated with as his career continues to unfold? If these past few months are any indication, he is entering a mature phase defined by emotive abstraction and technical confidence. Yet, his work resists easy categorisation. It is deeply Maltese in light and memory, yet universal in form and feeling. It draws on global art historical influences – Carbonaro, Rothko, Kline – while remaining unmistakably personal.

This retrospective is not just a commemoration of 25 years of artistic production; it is a meditation on change, vulnerability, and endurance. Vella Clark paints not what he sees, but what he has felt – and continues to feel – through the landscapes of his life. For those who step into the exhibition, the invitation is clear: to feel.

The artist will launch the official catalogue CHRONICLES IN COLOUR: 25 Years of Artistic Evolution with an event on the last day of the exhibition on June 22 at 11am at Spazju Kreattiv.