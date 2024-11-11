When Jamie Cardona first put on his show about his time as a teenager at a Church school last April, he figured it would be a success if its six-show run got good reviews.

Fast forward seven months, and Mid-Djarju ta’ Student fi Skola tal-Knisja has become one of the most successful theatrical productions in contemporary Maltese history.

What started as a six-show run has developed into a months-long run of sold-out performances and led Cardona, who wrote the script and plays all the characters on the one-man show, to plan additional performances scheduled for January 2025.

When those performances are over, the show will have been performed for 53 times.

Malta Records − a local record-keeping organisation − has said it will then crown Cardona's show as the longest-running theatrical production in Malta.

The organisation was unable to tell Times of Malta what the previous record-holder was, saying Mid-Djarju ta’ Student fi Skola tal-Knisja will be the first record-holder in the newly created category.

“The show's popularity signals a growing appreciation for locally produced theatre and highlights the potential of Maltese productions to form meaningful connections with their audiences,” Malta Records said.

Speaking to Times of Malta shortly after the announcement, a happy and surprised Cardona said he was stunned by the show's success.

“We just figured we'd run the six shows and see how it goes. Now it broke a national record − this is simply amazing.”

The 24-year-old actor and radio host wrote the script and plays himself and other characters in the show, which focuses on his time as a teenager at a church school.

It is directed by Vikesh Godhwani.

Through his diary entries, the audience follows Cardona’s mischievous journey as he navigates life and questions the existence of God, how to talk to girls and other insecurities young people face.

It was a hit from the start and additional performances at the Theatre Next Door took place in May, June and October. This month, Cardona will return to the stage for another 10 performances − all of which have been sold out for weeks.

The play has received shining reviews, with some audience members saying it was the funniest show they had watched that year. Others said they wished to watch it more than once − and one audience member did just that.

Times of Malta journalist Mark Laurence Zammit found the show so funny, he watched it three times. The first in April with a friend, the second with his partner, and the third time with friends.

Cardona attributes the show’s sold-out status all down to “word of mouth”- as audience members would share their experiences and thoughts about the show.

“We would see ticket sales soar on a Monday following a weekend of performances, and we gathered this happened as people would share their experience and thoughts on the show with friends,” he said.

All ten performances for Cardona's one-man show this month are fully booked. But you can get your hands on a ticket for January. Credit: Owen Michael Grech

There is a ‘controversial’ scene where the audience gets a peak of Cardona’s penis – yet the actor does not believe this is the reason behind the selling out of his shows.

“The show is about teenage insecurities, and I believe that particular scene is essential to the story,” he said.

When asked how he keeps the stamina to continue running back-to-back performances, Cardona said the audience fills him with energy.

“Sometimes I have two shows in one day, and while there are moments it can be physically tiring, the audience gives me so much energy,” he said.

"While there are heavy scenes in the show, overall it's very fun and I enjoy performing it."

‘I hope someone else will hit this record next year’

Cardona said the production team is committed to extending the show’s run as long as tickets continue to sell out.

He said the show’s popularity reflects the current growing theatre scene.

“When there is a show the audience can relate to and exceeds their expectations, people will appreciate that and want more of it,” he said.

He said people are eager for more new productions and he is hopeful Mid-Djarju ta' Student fi Skola tal-Knisja will inspire actors to tell their stories.

“I hope someone else can hit this record next year,” he said.

It has been a busy year for the young actor. Last month he performed in the sold-out musical Il-Każin tal-Imqarbin, which tells the story of Maltese queer communities in the 1980s at the height of the AIDs pandemic.

He also starred in Charlie Chaplin’s classic The Great Dictator back in July and is a contestant in the Maltese language music contest Mużika Mużika, which will be held next March.