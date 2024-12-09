Jason Azzopardi is to be marched to court and charged with filming video inside the law courts without authorisation.

The outspoken lawyer and former Nationalist Party MP will be taken to court on the chief justice's orders at 2pm.

He is alleged to have filmed Prime Minister Robert Abela and Justice Minister Jonathan Attard on December 2 as they conversed inside the Valletta law courts building on Monday.

A short clip of the ministers interacting was published on Facebook by the PN-owned NET News.

Court officials, the prime minister, the justice minister and an official who was with them at the time, are expected to testify.

The court CEO referred to the powers granted to the chief marshal to safeguard public order in court. That included all functions, powers and duties that the law grants police.

The incident allegedly took place on December 2 around 9.17am inside the Valletta law courts.

The clip that has got Jason Azzopardi into trouble

It is illegal to take any photos or videos inside the law courts without the express permission of the director general of the law courts and chief justice.

According to the Code of Organisation and Procedure, anyone caught doing so can be arrested for up to 24 hours, expelled from the court, reprimanded or fined up to €1,164.

Abela and Attard were in court on Monday as a court of appeal concluded that the State Advocate is empowered to independently of the government and sue to recoup money from Steward Health Care.

The State Advocate said the court had noted that his office was “empowered, but not duty bound” to do so and that his office was presenting legal arguments within confidential arbitration proceedings between the government and Steward.

NET News said the video clip they published was shot one hour after that court ruling and showed Abela and Attard "trying to formulate a partisan strategy after their court defeat".

In a social media post, Repubblika's Robert Aquilina pledged support for Azzopardi.

"If Robert Abela thinks he can destroy one of us, he's very mistaken. Now is the time unity and determination," he said.