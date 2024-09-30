Former minister Carmelo Abela has won a libel suit against Jason Azzopardi over claims of involvement in a bank heist, with the court awarding him €7,000 in damages.

The libel suit was sparked by a 2021 Facebook post in which the former PN MP claimed the minister was linked to a failed armed robbery at HSBC Qormi back in 2010.

When testifying in July of 2021, Azzopardi claimed that days before that botched heist, Alfred Degiorgio - one of the alleged hitmen in the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination - had been handed plans for the robbery and a set of false keys.

He alleged that Vince Muscat, a self-confessed and convicted hitman in the Caruana Galizia murder plot, had accompanied Degiorgio to a Fleur-de-Lys apartment for the meeting wherein plans, footage and false keys to the bank premises were supplied in the presence of former minister Chris Cardona and Abela.

On Monday the court declared that Azzopardi's comments were defamatory.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Rachel Montebello, awarded Abela €7,000 in damages plus costs.

More to follow.