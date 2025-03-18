Lawyer Jason Azzopardi has excluded Deborah Camilleri, the wife of Gozo minister Clint Camilleri from an appeal he has filed against a magistrate's decision not to conduct an inquiry into alleged corruption in the granting of mooring spots at Mgarr harbour, although he is still insisting that the minister should be investigated.

An architect involved in a Nadur road project that went over budget by some €10 million has also been excluded from another appeal.

Azzopardi is claiming that a racket existed in the way mooring spots at Mġarr harbour were granted and has also raised questions over the way road works at Nadur were handled.

In December he formally requested magisterial inquiries into both cases involving the minister and his wife in the Mgarr harbour case, and the minister, permanent secretary John Borg and two architects involved in the road project, Andrew Ellul and Godwin Agius.

Magistrate Brigitte Sultana rejected both Arequests last week and Azzopardi appealed.

Azzopardi confirmed with Times of Malta on Tuesday that he was dropping his appeals where they involved Deborah Camilleri and Andrew Ellul.

He said he could not comment on his reasoning.

“Unlike our prime minister, I do not talk about ongoing court cases to try and influence any judge’s decision,” he said.

Azzopardi was referring to a speech Prime Minister Robert Abela made in parliament on Monday, where he condemned Azzopardi’s appeals as being an attack on the judiciary.

Besides turning down both these requests, the magistrate also turned down another probe requests into Camilleri regarding works on a sports centre swimming pool in Victoria.

In his appeal about the Olympic sized-pool, Azzopardi argued that the probe request was rejected by Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech and not Magistrate Sultana, who was supposed to be handling the request.

Azzopardi argued that all three rejections should be considered null and void as Frendo Dimech's was used as a "template" for the others.

The outspoken lawyer also called for an “investigation on various levels”.