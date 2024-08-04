Jason Micallef’s decision to contest for the post of deputy leader has been met with enthusiasm and scepticism, highlighting divisions within the party.

The former party general secretary’s declaration has sparked enthusiasm among several delegates and grassroots supporters but stirred unease among the moderates who fear it will lead to a messy contest and accentuate the cracks.

Hours after confirming he was running for the position, Micallef’s Facebook post was liked by almost a thousand well-wishers, flooded with comments and shared many times.

Among those publicly praising his integrity and achievements were employees of the Labour media wing ONE. Those endorsing him include the party’s new MEP Daniel Attard and Charlon Gouder, lawyer for former leader Joseph Muscat.

But the vocal show of support masks the division the announcement has caused.

Robert Abela’s response was less than enthusiastic.

Asked about Micallef’s possible return during an interview on Thursday, the prime minister said Labour Party delegates should not “turn back the clock”.

“Jason Micallef gave his contribution in the past and I feel he still has a lot to give. If this rumour is true, then it is up to the party delegates to pass judgment,” he told Lovin Malta.

Abela urged the delegates to ensure the party continues to open up to appeal to moderate voters and become more accessible to a wider band of voters.

Some adore him, others disdain him - PL delegate

On Saturday morning, Micallef resorted to Facebook to thank delegates and others for the “highly positive reactions” and the “wonderful sense of enthusiasm that my candidacy has sparked and that has not been felt for a long time”.

He also pointed fingers “at the PN and its extremist factions, such as Repubblika" and “the usual chorus in the so-called independent media” for “fabricating stories and other narratives fed to them by hidden hands.”

Micallef said the positions he held within the Labour ranks were always entrused to him by the delegates and will continue to trust in their good and sincere judgement.

Times of Malta spoke to several party delegates, MPs and officials to gauge their reaction.

One party delegate told Times of Malta that while Micallef is known to be popular with the party’s grassroots, he made several enemies along the way.

“Some adore him, others disdain him,” said another delegate.

One official said: “With Jason as deputy leader, the party is set to shrink rather than grow. He is very partisan by nature, a quality required only in the right doses at the right times.”

Another party insider did not mince his words: “It would be a disaster to elect Jason. We’d be handing the election to the Nationalist Party on a plate.”

They pointed out that Micallef was among the ringleaders calling Labour supporters to gather outside court in Valletta to support Joseph Muscat, when he was charged over the hospitals privatisation deal.

'Not keen on having a deputy leader who is so tribal'

“I am not keen on having a deputy leader who is so tribal, who cannot distinguish between the good of the state and the upkeep of the rule of law from the interests of the party.”

A former Labour MP said “there will be friction at the party’s helm if Jason is elected because he is highly opinionated. This is not necessarily negative but Robert [Abela] likes to be surrounded by ‘yes men’.

“Jason is not the greatest fan of the Abela administration. Everybody knows this.”

Announcing his candidacy, Micallef highlighted that before taking the plunge he had spoken at length with several people in the party, including Abela, and other officials.

But a former PL official said it is an open secret that Micallef has a history with the prime minister’s father, George, who had contested the Labour leadership against Muscat in 2008.

In 2008, while on Xarabank, Micallef reminded delegates that George Abela had “abandoned the party mid-way through the [1998] election”.

This was a reference to Abela objecting to prime minister Alfred Sant’s call for a snap election. Abela stood down as deputy leader and Labour lost the election.

After the narrow Labour electoral defeat in 2008, George Abela had called for a detailed report analysing the responsibility for the loss, an apparent dig at Micallef, who had overseen the party’s electoral campaign as general secretary.

A change in the party's statute?

Fast forward to 2024 and speculation is mounting that Abela may be considering proposing an amendment to the party’s statute which would allow members of parliament to contest the post of deputy leader for party affairs.

One source said a change in the statute would allow an MP to take on the post, indicating Abela wants a deputy leader for party affairs who is more attuned to carry out his programme without question.

“Besides, Abela does not want a deputy who has remained close to Muscat even though, ironically, it was Muscat who had elbowed Micallef out of the party structures in 2008.

Micallef remains the only candidate so far to have confirmed running for the post of deputy leader for party affairs, made vacant by the resignation of Daniel Micallef in June.

Other names being touted are former MEPs Josianne Cutajar and Claudette Abela Baldacchino, and former PL CEO Gino Cauchi.

In September, party delegates must also elect a deputy leader for parliamentary affairs to take over from Chris Fearne. Minister Ian Borg is considered the clear frontrunner.

Nominations for both posts open on August 23, while the party’s general conference has been scheduled between September 13 and 15.