JCI Malta marked its 30th anniversary in style with a grand gala dinner held at the iconic Phoenicia Hotel in Floriana. Surrounded by JCI members, family, friends, nominees, and international guests, the event was a heartfelt celebration of three decades of leadership, community impact, and young talent.

The JCI anniversary gala. Video: RockSteady, Times of Malta

The gala hosted the 2024 Ten Outstanding Young Persons (TOYP) Awards, celebrating exceptional individuals making a difference in their fields. The winners were unveiled during the evening, with the following young leaders honoured with this prestigious accolade:

Academic Leadership and/or Accomplishment: Matthew Vella

Business, Economic and/or Entrepreneurial Accomplishment: Chris Mercieca

Humanitarian and/or Voluntary Leadership: Maria Luisa Catrambone Liotta

Contribution to World Peace and/or Human Rights: Mariosa Caruana

Personal Achievement and/or Accomplishment: Midhun Manohar

Moral and Environmental Leadership: Andrew Schembri

Medical Innovation: James Wilford Caruana

Cultural Achievement: Lon Kirkop

Political, Legal and/or Governmental Affairs: Jorge Grech

The TOYP Awards were made possible thanks to the generous support of the HSBC Foundation, UP Your Level, JPA, and Corporate Gifts Malta.

JCI Malta President Florence Vermeiren.

The evening featured the much-anticipated JCI Malta Awards, honouring outstanding contributions from members:

Most Outstanding Board Member: Florence Vermeiren

Most Outstanding New Member: Sayooj Balakrishnan

Most Outstanding Member: David Bartolo

Most Outstanding Project Leader: Florence Vermeiren

Most Outstanding Project/Initiative: Let’s Go International

Most Outstanding Senator: Markus Behmann

In celebration of the milestone, a special 30th-anniversary pin was unveiled, designed by local freelancer Johann Agius, who won JCI Malta's commemorative design competition. The elegant pins, sponsored by Corporate Gifts Malta, were gifted to all attendees as a token of appreciation for their support.

The event also highlighted JCI Malta’s partnership with the Times of Malta as its official media partner and Visit Malta, underscoring the significance of collaboration in driving the organization's vision forward.

The 30th Anniversary Gala was a testament to JCI Malta’s unwavering dedication to creating a positive impact on Maltese society and beyond.

JCI Malta President Florence Vermeiren reflected on the evening, stating, “This gala was not just a celebration of the past 30 years, but a reaffirmation of our commitment to empowering young leaders for decades to come. We are deeply grateful to everyone who contributed to making this milestone event a success.”

JCI Malta is supported by its Corporate Partners UP Your Level, JPA, JA Malta, Finex, Vibe FM and Zaar Crowdfunding Malta.