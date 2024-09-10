Junior Chamber International (JCI) Malta has announced the official call for nominations for the prestigious Ten Outstanding Young Persons (TOYP) Awards 2024. This renowned international programme celebrates and honours young individuals between the ages of 18 and 40 who have made significant contributions to their communities, industries, and the world.

The TOYP Awards aim to recognize extraordinary young people whose achievements in various fields inspire others and bring positive change to society. The awards seek to highlight personal and professional accomplishments across a range of categories including business, political or governmental affairs, cultural achievement, humanitarian work, and scientific advancement.

JCI Malta president, Florence Vermeiren, encourages the public to take part in the nomination process, stating: "The TOYP Awards are a wonderful opportunity to celebrate young leaders and changemakers. We believe that recognizing and empowering these individuals will help inspire a new generation of leaders who are committed to making a difference."

Nominations are open in the following categories:

Business, Economic, or Entrepreneurial Accomplishment Political, Legal, or Governmental Affairs Cultural Achievement Moral and/or Environmental Leadership Contribution to Children, World Peace, or Human Rights Humanitarian and/or Voluntary Leadership Scientific or Technological Development Personal Improvement and/or Accomplishment Medical Innovation Academic Leadership and/or Accomplishment

To be eligible, nominees must be: between 18 and 40 years old; Maltese nationals or residents; and their achievements should have a significant positive impact on the community, industry, or wider society.

Winners from previous editions.

Nominations can be submitted via the official JCI Malta website at https://jci.org.mt/toyp/. Submissions will remain open until September 30, 2024. Each nomination must include a detailed description of the nominee's achievements, a summary of their impact, and any relevant supporting documents.

Winners will be announced at the 30th Anniversary Gala & Awards, which will be held at The Phoenicia on Friday, November 29, 2024. Winners of the national TOYP Awards will also have the opportunity to represent Malta in the global JCI TOYP competition, where they may be recognized internationally for their contributions.

JCI Malta is supported by its Corporate Partners UP Your Level, JPA, JA Malta, Finex and Vibe FM. The 30th Anniversary Gala is made possible with the support of Times of Malta and Malta Tourism Authority.