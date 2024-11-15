A “jealous” husband who locked his wife up at night has been remanded in custody following charges of psychological violence and harassment.

The 44-year-old Tunisian national initially admitted to the charges, only to reverse his plea when he learnt he would automatically face a jail term.

Inspector Christian Cauchi told a court that the man would follow his wife, who he has been married to for 14 years, and demand to speak to her via video calls.

All this was to ensure she was not speaking to other men, the court heard.

On at least one occasion, the man locked his wife in at night.

Legal aid lawyer Thomas Barbara Sant described the case as an intersection of love, jealousy and psychological issues.

Barbara Sant said the man would benefit more from psychological care rather than jail time.

“I love my wife,” the man spontaneously declared at one point during the sitting.

The man did not request bail and was remanded in custody, with an order not to contact his wife.