Jean Claude Micallef has resigned as CEO of the sports integrity authority just three months after he was appointed.

It follows revelations from Times of Malta that Micallef had engaged a banned footballer to work for the Authority for Integrity in Maltese Sport (AIMS) and was being chased for money by private clients.

“With regret, I have just submitted my resignation letter as Chief Executive of the Maltese Sports Integrity Authority," he said on Wednesday. "I remain committed to being available to the Maltese sporting community, as I always have been".

His decision comes amid a breakdown in his relationship with the board of AIMS.

Earlier on Wednesday, sports minister Clifton Grima refused the resignation of the authority’s chairman Antonio Mizzi and its secretary Frank Camilleri.

The relationship between the Authority for Integrity in Maltese Sport’s seven-person board and Micallef is known to have begun deteriorating soon after Micallef took on the role in December.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Robert Abela and published on his Facebook page, Micallef said he had "no choice but to leave" after the minister refused to accept the resignation Mizzi, a retired judge.

He said his decision was "effective immediately.”

“This is despite having been tasked with providing a new direction for the Authority to lift it out of the mediocrity it has found itself in since its establishment three years ago.” Micallef wrote.

Micallef said he was the target of “baseless attacks obscene lies, and systematic manoeuvres”.

Despite this, and despite having limited resources, Micallef told the prime minister he was able to accomplish many things.

He listed 14 achievements to the prime minister that included establishing regular communication with SportMalta, and creating a simplified registration process to the benefit all clubs with the Commissioner for Voluntary Organizations and the MBR.

More to follow