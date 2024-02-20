One of three men charged over a double murder in Sliema was jailed for 40 years on Tuesday following a plea bargaining deal.

Jesper Kristiansen was accused of murdering Christian Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski at their Sliema home in August 2020.

Kristiansen, 34, a Danish national, had fled Malta following the murder but was arrested 10 days later in Spain, after Spanish police tracked him down in Cadiz. He was extradited to Malta to face criminal charges.

The other two men facing murder charges in the case are Albanian national Daniel Muka and Serbian national Viktor Dragomanski.

Prosecutors opted to charge the three separately but last week they informed the Criminal Court that the three had been put together under one joint bill of indictment.

Last week, Madam Justice Natasha Galea Sciberras took note of a joint note filed by the prosecution and Kristiansen's defence team, which said that the parties had agreed on the terms of a plea bargain.

The court was informed that Kristiansen would enter a guilty plea against the agreed punishment of 40 years and his share of court expenses.

The accused, assisted by lawyers Stefano Filletti and Roberto Montalto, confirmed that he understood the implications of that note.

AG lawyer Kevin Valletta then asked for the separation of proceedings, meaning that Dragomanski and Muka would part company with Kristiansen.

Had he gone to trial, Kristiansen could have faced up to life in prison if found guilty.

Once his plea deal is formalised, he will be able to testify against his co-accused without the fear of self-incrimination.

Speaking to Times of Malta after Kristiansen admitted to the charges, the families of the victims said this was "the first step towards closure".

"Hopefully, this conclusion is the first step in bringing closure, although nothing can be done to bring the loved ones back," Pippo Pandolfino and Tom Maciejowski - the brothers of murdered men, Christian Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski - told Times of Malta.

"Needless to say, we now look forward to the swift closure of all three cases pending trial,” they had said.

AG lawyer Kevin Valletta is prosecuting. Lawyers Stefano Filletti and Roberto Montalto are counsel to Kristiansen. Lawyers Joe Giglio and Michaela Giglio are appearing parte civile.