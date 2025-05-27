Jessica Vella won Team Malta’s first gold medal at the Games of the Small States of Europe after winning the Kata event in karate.

The young athlete remained unbeaten throughout the whole competition, as after topping Group B she went on to secure victory in the semi-final and final to hand Team Malta its first success in the Games.

Vella’s gold is a major boost for the Maltese contingent who are bidding to win at least nine gold medals and record their best-ever result in a foreign GSSE.

The previous best result was eight gold medals at the 2011 edition in Liechtenstein.

Read more on www.sport.timesofmalta.com

 

