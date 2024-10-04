Visitors to Notte Bianca in Valletta on Saturday, October 5, have the opportunity to glimpse into the ongoing restoration efforts at the Jesuits’ church and view an open lab to restore the titular altarpiece of the chapel of St Ann, undertaken by Atelier del Restauro.

Visitors will also be invited to ascend the scaffolding, where expert guides from AX Holdings will walk them through the various restoration works. This behind-the-scenes look at the conservation process offers a one-of-a-kind perspective and immersive experience into the dedication and craftsmanship involved in preserving this historic site.

The Jesuits’ church is undergoing a meticulous restoration that highlights its historical, cultural and artistic value. Built between 1593 and 1609 by the Society of Jesus (Jesuits), the church, dedicated to the Circumcision of Our Lord, was remodelled in the baroque style after sustaining damage in an explosion in 1634.

The church houses masterpieces from renowned Neapolitan, Tuscan, Flemish and Maltese artists, embellished with paintings by the foremost artists of the time, namely The Circumcision of the Lord by Filippo Paladini (1544-1614) and The Return from the Flight to Egypt by Battistello Caracciolo (1578-1635), among others.

Launched in 2021, the restoration of the Jesuits’ church focuses on preserving its art and revitalising its structural integrity.

The Jesuits’ Church Foundation has spearheaded efforts to conserve the church and its adjoining oratories in collaboration with the Restoration Directorate. Through this agreement between Church and State, the foundation is committed to the long-term preservation, accessibility and safeguarding of this important artistic and religious heritage site that has stood as a beacon of faith guiding Europe for centuries.

One can visit the church during Notte Bianca from 5.30 to 11pm. More information is available on the event's Facebook page.