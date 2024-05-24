Enemalta plc

Storekeeper at Enemalta plc

Enemalta plc, the leading energy service provider in the Maltese Islands, is inviting motivated individuals to apply for the position of Storekeeper. This full-time, entry-level position is based in Marsa, Malta, and falls within the Procurement & Stores and Logistics & Transportation sectors. The role requires managing stock, ensuring adherence to safety standards, and maintaining the efficiency of the company’s storeroom operations.

Ideal candidates:

Candidates must possess at least Ordinary Level Certificates in English and Mathematics and have a valid driving license. The ideal candidate will be highly meticulous and organized, with a strong awareness of health and safety issues, good working knowledge of stock management practices, and proficiency in using Enterprise Resource Planning systems. A basic understanding of electrical, mechanical, instrumentation, and control systems used in company operations is also necessary.

Experience needed:

The Storekeeper will be responsible for the administration of stock receipts and issues, ensuring that stock management practices such as Economic Order Quantities and Reorder Levels are followed, and maintaining documentation related to inventory processes. Physical fitness is required as the job may involve working at heights and driving duties. Candidates are also expected to obtain a C1 driving license by the end of a six-month probationary period.

How to apply:

Interested candidates can apply for the Storekeeper position at Enemalta plc through the provided link: https://jobhound.mt/jobs/storekeeper-jobsplus-permit-348-2024-572?ref=TOMWA

ICE Malta

Finance Manager at ICE Malta

ICE Malta, a leading educational institution in digital technologies, is seeking a Finance Manager to join their dynamic team. This full-time, mid-senior level position is located in Malta and involves managing all financial transactions to support the company’s growth, including transitioning to a multi-company setup and expanding overseas. Flexible work arrangements and reduced hours are also available.

Ideal candidates:

Candidates should have an accounting qualification, ideally a CPA, and at least three years of experience in a similar role. They should possess strong financial skills, the ability to think on their feet, and proficiency in various software packages and reporting tools. Excellent communication skills in both English and Maltese are essential. The role demands a proactive team player who can manage duties with minimal supervision and thrive in a fast-paced environment.

Experience needed:

Responsibilities include overseeing financial transactions, conducting audits to ensure compliance, reconciling bank statements, calculating and submitting tax payments, collaborating with teams to analyze financial data, and preparing financial reports for management. The candidate will also be expected to stay updated with industry trends and regulatory changes.

Perks & Benefits:

ICE Malta offers a competitive base salary ranging from €40,000 to €50,000 annually, plus goal incentives, flexible working hours, early Fridays off, comprehensive training provided by colleagues, a fun work environment with game breaks and social events, access to top tools and platforms, and a culture of continuous learning and development.

How to apply:

Interested candidates can apply for the Finance Manager position at ICE Malta through the provided link: https://jobhound.mt/jobs/finance-manager-506?ref=TOMWA

Medilink International Ltd.

Communication Manager at Medilink International Ltd

Medilink International Ltd is seeking a Communication Manager to join their team in Qormi, Malta. This full-time associate position within the Healthcare & Medical Services sector involves executing the company's branding, communications, and content creation strategies. The role is pivotal in managing the promotion and positioning of the Medilink brand, products, and services, developing marketing and communication plans, and overseeing all aspects of content for media and website channels.

Ideal candidates:

Candidates should have a Bachelor’s degree in marketing, communication, or a related field, with 2-5 years of experience in a similar role, preferably in a multicultural environment or within the global medical service industry. Proficiency in English is required, and additional languages would be advantageous. The ideal candidate will have excellent planning and organizational skills, creativity, proficiency in MS Office and CMS, and if possible, design software skills. Strong interpersonal, time management, and problem-solving skills are essential, along with the ability to work under pressure.

Experience needed:

Responsibilities include planning and executing marketing programs and campaigns, coordinating with internal and external stakeholders, managing the company's image and content library, maintaining the company website and social media platforms, generating newsletters, and overseeing the company’s participation in events and trade shows. The role also involves keeping up to date with market trends and competitors, increasing brand awareness, and contributing to client acquisition and retention.

How to apply:

Interested candidates can apply for the Communication Manager position at Medilink International Ltd through the provided link: https://jobhound.mt/jobs/communication-manager-583?ref=TOMWA

V&C Group

Graphic Designer at V&C Group

V&C Group is seeking a highly skilled Graphic Designer to join their team, either remotely with a salary of €17,000 annually or on-site in Naxxar, Malta, with a salary of €22,000 annually and lodging provided. This executive-level, hybrid position involves using AI-enhanced design tools and techniques within the Graphic Design & Multimedia and Spa & Beauty Services sectors. The role encompasses a broad range of responsibilities from creating engaging digital content to designing print media and managing the brand’s visual storytelling.

Ideal candidates:

Candidates should be proficient in graphic design software and digital media formats, with knowledge in 3D videos and CGI. A strong portfolio in beauty or related fields showcasing a clear aesthetic vision is required. The ideal candidate will have excellent adaptability, creativity, and the ability to communicate and manage projects effectively with minimal supervision. Professional working proficiency in English is necessary.

Experience needed:

Key responsibilities include utilizing AI tools for design tasks, managing social media content, designing immersive AR and VR experiences, overseeing marketing materials, and maintaining brand consistency across all platforms. The role also involves leading creative sessions, providing artistic direction, and ensuring all marketing materials reflect the brand’s core messages and aesthetics. Experience with digital marketing, content creation, and visual strategy is crucial.

Benefits:

The position offers competitive salaries with bonuses based on company performance, relocation support, visa assistance, work permit costs, professional training, flexible working hours, and employee discounts.

How to apply:

Interested candidates can apply for the Graphic Designer position at V&C Group through the provided link: https://jobhound.mt/jobs/graphic-designer-508?ref=TOMWA

Magro Brothers

Full-Time Driver (Gozo Based) at Magro Brothers

Magro Brothers, a prominent family-owned company in the food production industry, is seeking a Full-Time Driver for their operations in Gozo, Malta. This role involves handling various tasks including managing stock, maintaining the warehouse, and delivering goods to clients while ensuring excellent customer service.

Ideal candidates:

Candidates must possess a clean driving license; a C1 Driving License is preferred. The ideal candidate will have strong customer service skills and the ability to manage multiple tasks efficiently. Responsibilities include receiving and processing incoming stock, loading and unloading trucks, maintaining a clean and organized warehouse, performing minor vehicle maintenance, and delivering goods while building positive relationships with customers.

Experience needed:

The role requires someone who can handle the physical demands of loading and unloading goods, drive safely and efficiently, and maintain a high level of organization in the warehouse. Experience in logistics and transportation, particularly in a driver's role with customer interaction, is advantageous.

General requirements:

This is an entry-level, full-time position based on-site in Gozo, Malta. The candidate should have full professional proficiency in English and be prepared to work in a dynamic and fast-paced environment.

How to apply:

Interested candidates can apply for the Full-Time Driver position at Magro Brothers through the provided link: https://jobhound.mt/jobs/full-time-driver-gozo-based-564?ref=TOMWA