Jodi Jones added another assist to his impressive season tally after notching his 21st to inspire Notts County to their first win in seven league games.

The Magpies defeated Bradford 3-0 in League Two, halting a six-game winless run as they continue to fight for a play-off spot in England’s League Two.

Jones, who will miss Malta’s upcoming friendlies due to the birth of his child, assisted the second goal.

