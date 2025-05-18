Former US president Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an "aggressive" form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones, and is reviewing treatment options, a statement from his office said Sunday.

On Friday the 82-year-old Democrat was "diagnosed with prostate cancer ... with metastasis to the bone," the statement said.

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management. The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians," it continued.

The diagnosis came after Biden experienced increasing urinary symptoms and was seen last week for a new finding of a prostate nodule, the statement said.

The announcement comes as Biden maintains that he could have won the 2024 presidential election, after he dropped out of the race due to questions over his age and abilities.

His vice president, Kamala Harris, eventually lost to Republican Donald Trump.

Last week a newly published recording of Biden speaking hesitantly and struggling to remember key events and dates fueled renewed debate over his mental capabilities while still in office.

Biden's son Beau Biden died of brain cancer in 2015.