Vibrant Forces: Nature in Living Colour is Joël Circhansky-Deleuze’s first exhibition in Malta curated by Charlene Vella.

He is presenting a collection of his latest works which evoke a sense of unity and interconnectedness in nature. The overlapping forms of birds and sea creatures blend together, symbolising the deep, emotional ties between living organisms. The exhibition is a testament to Circhanski-Deleuze’s masterful ability to translate his observations of the natural world into powerful, non-representational art.

An interior architect by profession, his talent has been recognised with several international awards, and he is currently represented by galleries in France and the US.

The exhibition is open until November 28 at The Atrium, The Xara Lodge, Mdina.