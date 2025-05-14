Reinstated Planning Authority CEO Johann Buttigieg was placed on a €42,000 part-time consultancy contract advising Construction Reform Minister Jonathan Attard for the year leading up to his return to the PA.

The 12-month agreement saw Buttigieg appointed as a person of trust from February last year. He rejoined the PA in January of this year.

It is not clear if Buttigieg was acting as a consultant for developers like Michael Stivala while consulting for the ministry.

A PA spokesperson said it was “incorrect and misleading to suggest that the mere fact of simultaneous advisory work in the private and public sectors is unethical per se”.

Buttigieg did not provide details about private sector work undertaken while advising the minister, instead stressing the package was not an exclusive agreement and that simultaneous private and public sector advisory work is a widespread practice.

According to a copy of his ministry consultancy contract, obtained by Times of Malta in response to a freedom of information (FOI) request, Buttigieg was paid a basic annual salary of over €16,700 for 15 hours of work per week.

Package was not an exclusive agreement

That salary was topped up by a €20,000 expertise allowance, €2,320 car allowance, €2,000 expense allowance and a €815 communication allowance.

The PA chief’s base salary was calculated pro rata from a full-time annual salary of just under €44,723 in line with a government pay scale on grade three.

'Common and ethically sound arrangements'

His duties, which focused on policy advisement, included facilitating meetings with industry stakeholders, fostering “collaborative relationships” with industry bodies and being the main ministry contact for planning and compliance, according to the contract.

Responding to questions about private work undertaken for the private sector while advising the ministry, a spokesperson for the Planning Authority said such arrangements were “common and ethically sound”.

Stressing Buttigieg’s roles were “advisory in nature”, the spokesperson noted he did not hold regulatory or enforcement powers in the role, which was limited to “providing technical input”. They added it was “well-established” that consultants “do not owe exclusivity unless specifically contracted as such”.

Buttigieg refused to provide details about which private sector clients or how many he provided consultancy services to while advising the ministry.

Last month, he also refused to disclose details about which clients he provided consultancy services to following an appearance on Andrew Azzopardi’s radio show, where he confirmed providing such services to developers like Stivala.

A spokesperson for the Reform of the Construction Sector Ministry said it was important to note that Buttigieg’s role as advisor did not include any executive duties or responsibilities.