Jorge Martin won the season-opening Qatar MotoGP sprint on Saturday with defending double world champion Francesco Bagnaia in fourth.

Pole-sitter Martin, narrowly beaten by Bagnaia for the title last year, led from the flag under lights at the Lusail International circuit.

The Ducati-Pramac rider was followed across the line by South African Brad Binder (KTM) and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia).

Martin, who had claimed the front of the grid with a record lap time in qualifying earlier, led Binder into the first corner.

The two front runners quickly built up a half-second gap from the rest of the pack led by Aleix Espargaro.

