Jorge Martin won the season-opening Qatar MotoGP sprint on Saturday with defending double world champion Francesco Bagnaia in fourth.

Pole-sitter Martin, narrowly beaten by Bagnaia for the title last year, led from the flag under lights at the Lusail International circuit.

The Ducati-Pramac rider was followed across the line by South African Brad Binder (KTM) and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia).

Martin, who had claimed the front of the grid with a record lap time in qualifying earlier, led Binder into the first corner.

The two front runners quickly built up a half-second gap from the rest of the pack led by Aleix Espargaro.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.