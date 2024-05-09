The official sponsor of the UEFA Champions League, Turkish Airlines, has announced a significant collaboration with one of football's most esteemed managers, José Mourinho. This partnership underscores the shared passion for excellence and victory between these two global giants in their respective fields.

In the movie, José Mourinho experiences the unique in-flight services of Turkish Airlines, which holds the title of Europe's Best Airline. He emerges victorious in a challenging chess match, enjoys gourmet dishes from the Business Class menu, watches live UEFA Champions League matches, and relishes a comfortable journey with noise-cancelling headphones.

“As holding Europe’s Best Airline title, we are proud to be the official sponsor of one of the most prestigious sports events, UEFA Champions League. Now our collaboration with José Mourinho reinforces our brand's global strength and commitment to sports while highlighting our shared pursuit of excellence,” Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and Executive Committee, Prof. Dr Ahmet Bolat said.

On his new appearance on the Turkish Airlines’ new ad, successful football manager José Mourinho added: "Turkish Airlines is for sure one of the world's best airlines, confirmed by the numerous awards it receives each year. It is an honour to work with them. This partnership combines my passion for winning with their outstanding service quality."