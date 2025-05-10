World-renowned Maltese tenor Joseph Calleja was awarded by Chemnitz, the European Capital for Culture, at a ceremony in Germany on Friday night.

Calleja was awarded the European Culture Award for his contributions to the music industry as well as his philanthropic work. The prize honours artists and personalities notably committed to cultural exchange in Europe and promoting young talent.

The organises celebrated Calleja, a lyrical tenor who has "conquered the classical world, unafraid of crossover, and willing to take on responsibility. The vocal artistry of Joseph Calleja is rightly celebrated time and again in the cultural press."

Speaking after the awards, the Maltese tenor said: “It was a fantastic awards ceremony and I loved singing La fleur que tu m’avais Jetee for all the honorees that included alpinist Reinhold Messner and soccer legend Michael Ballack."

He dedicated the award to the pillars of the two foundations he supports - Roderick Chalmers, chairman of the BOV Joseph Calleja foundation and James Drake, founder and chairman of the Drake Calleja Trust in the UK.

"May sports and culture be the unifying factor in these very surreal times.”