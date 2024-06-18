Maltese stars Joseph Calleja, Ira Losco and Destiny will be joining a cast of Broadway stars to perform Stephen Schwartz’s award-winning hits this September.

The Maltese singers will perform alongside Matthew James Thomas, Keri Rene Fuller, and Michael McCorry Rose.

They will be accompanied by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, which will be under the guidance of Ian MacGregor.

Schwarz is an Oscar, Grammy and Tony award-winning composer known for Wicked – the second best-selling musical of all time – as well as tracks on countless film and theatre classics.

They include When You Believe, performed by Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston for the animated movie The Prince of Egypt, Colors of The Wind from Pocahontas, Out There from The Hunchback of Notre Dame, as well as the popular live action/animation musical cross-overs Enchanted and Disenchanted from Walt Disney Pictures.

The concert will be held on September 29 at the Mediterranean Conference Centre. Tickets are available online now at showshappening.com.

Fuller is a rising Broadway name, best known for her role as Jane Seymour in the Broadway musical SIX. She went viral with a YouTube video of the song “Memory” with over 1 million views as Grizabella in the global sensation Cats. Other Broadway credits include Waitress and Jagged Little Pill. Fuller releases original music under the name DITTA and performs to packed crowds all over NYC.

Thomas has starred in multiple Broadway and US productions as a leading actor; including Peter Parker in the 2010 Broadway production of Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark. He is best known for having originated the title role in Schwartz’s Tony award-winning Broadway revival of Pippin. Other credits include: Diner, Time and the Conways and Riff in West Side Story at the Hollywood Bowl with Maestro Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Philharmonic. His music including work on cast albums has been streamed over 22 million times.

Michael McCorry Rose appeared in the Disney+ live-action film Disenchanted and performed on Broadway in Wicked and the Tony-Award winning musical A Gentleman’s Guide To Love and Murder and in Daniel Levine’s independent film adaptation of Snapshots, which received a 2021 Grammy Nomination for Best Musical Theater Album and the First National Tour of Anastasia.