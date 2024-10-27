Rhythm of Fading, a solo exhibition by Maltese artist Joseph Farrugia, is set to open at Palazzo de La Salle in Valletta on Thursday. Featuring 30 works created over the past two years, the exhibition explores themes of time, rhythm and the balance between chaos and order.

A seasoned artist, Farrugia employs a variety of media – including soft pastels, charcoal, acrylic and oil paints – to bring these concepts to life. He explains that the medium he uses in these specific artworks is intimately tied to the subject matter and emotional tone of each work.

“The medium I use depends on the theme I want to explore and the mood that I am in,” he says. “For example, I find charcoal to be more spontaneous and intense, whereas painting in oils or acrylics is generally more calculated, especially if applied in various layers and glazes.”

In Rhythm of Fading, Farrugia delves into the concept of time’s passing and its increasing significance in his life.

“As I get older, the sense of time passing, and the rhythms involved in such passing, become more pronounced. This exhibition is a reflection of this exciting stage of my life,” he says.

The theme of the exhibition revolves around the figure of the juggler, a metaphor for balance, control and the rhythmic nature of life. Farrugia’s paintings depict the juggler’s craft, an interplay of order and disorder, expressed through dynamic techniques that contrast calculated precision with fluid, spontaneous movement.

Another of the exhibits.

“This exhibition is an evolution of my previous works, with a focus on the passage and nature of time,” he says. “The juggler represents the interaction of order and balance, while the random and chaotic movement is displayed in the paintings through the various techniques used.”

Adrian Mamo, president of the Malta Society of Arts, adds that visitors will experience the progression of the works as they move from one room to the next, beginning with the juggler in an urban setting and ending in a personal cosmos.

“While each painting is a standalone work of art, together they form a narrative that invites viewers to reflect on existence, consciousness and the passage of time,” Mamo notes.

Rhythm of Fading runs from Thursday to November 21 at Palazzo de La Salle, Valletta. Opening hours are Monday to Friday from 9am to 7pm, and Saturdays from 9am to 1pm. Entrance is free. For more details, visit www.artsmalta.org, www.facebook.com/maltasocietyofarts or www.facebook. com/events1364741521165768.