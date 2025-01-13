Yorgen Fenech’s arrest in November 2019 triggered the collapse of ex-prime minister Joseph Muscat’s government. Since then, justice has slowly been catching up with those within his network once considered as untouchable.

From corruption charges to murder, here’s a look at the charges being faced by a close-knit web of individuals. All concerned deny wrongdoing.

Yorgen Fenech

Ex-director of power station consortium Electrogas, Tumas Group shareholder

November 2019 – Murder, criminal association

The Tumas businessman is expected to face trial this year for alleged complicity in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

August 2021 – Money-laundering

Fenech and several business associates were charged with money-laundering in connection with a Maltese gaming company called Glimmer Limited.

August 2021 – Importing weapons

That same month, Fenech was also hauled to court for attempting to import weapons and a deadly poison. Little is known about the case, with hearings held behind closed doors.

September 2022 – Theft, misappropriation

Fenech’s fourth prosecution saw him being charged over a phantom government job given to Melvin Theuma, the confessed middleman in Caruana Galizia’s murder.

*January 2025 – Linked to corruption

The Tumas businessman is expected to face charges linked to his ownership of a secret company called 17 Black and its connections to Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi.

Keith Schembri

Keith Schembri Keith Schembri

Former chief of staff to Joseph Muscat, Kasco Group owner

March 2021 – Corruption, money laundering

Schembri was arrested and charged with corruption and money laundering, two years on from his downfall as chief of staff. The case against him centres around alleged kickbacks on passport sales and corruption in the sale of machinery to Progress Press.

September 2022 – Theft, misappropriation

The ex-chief of staff lined up alongside Fenech to face charges over the phantom job given to Theuma.

May 2024 – Corruption, money laundering

Schembri was again hauled to court to face corruption charges, this time over the Vitals, later Steward, hospitals contract.

November 2024 – Perjury, breaches of official secrets act

A five-year magisterial inquiry into leaks around the Caruana Galizia probe saw Schembri summoned to answer charges of perjury and breaches of the official secrets act. The case was deferred due to the recusal of a magistrate.

*January 2025 – Linked to corruption

The former chief of staff is expected to face charges linked to his ownership of a secret Panama company and its connection to 17 Black.

Joseph Muscat

Joseph Muscat Joseph Muscat

Former prime minister

May 2024 – Corruption, money laundering

Muscat, whose house and officers were searched in 2022, completes the trio of former top official charges with corruption in the hospitals deal.

The Vitals Inquiry, explained. Video: Karl Andrew Micallef

Konrad Mizzi

Konrad Mizzi Konrad Mizzi

Former energy, health and tourism minister

May 2024 – Corruption, money laundering

Mizzi is defending corruption charges over the Vitals/Steward contract, in what was his first date with justice following his downfall as a minister.

*January 2025 – Linked to corruption

The ex-minister famously set up a secret Panama company in tandem with Schembri. He too is set to face charges over connections with 17 Black.

Brian Tonna/Karl Cini

Brian Tonna (left) and Karl Cini Brian Tonna (left) and Karl Cini

Nexia BT directors, financial advisers to Schembri and Mizzi

March 2021 – Fraud, money laundering

Successive inquiries have alleged Tonna and Cini acted as professional money launders. They were first charged in the passport/Progress Press kickbacks case linked to Schembri.

May 2024 – Criminal association

Tonna and Cini were charged with helping Muscat, Schembri and Mizzi commit their alleged crimes in the hospital privatisation scandal.

*January 2025 – Linked to corruption

Nexia BT played a central role in setting up Panama companies for Schembri and Mizzi. Cini was the author of a leaked e-mail linking the companies to 17 Black. They are expected to face criminal charges in connection with those activities.