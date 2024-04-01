Joseph Muscat is in trouble. Investigations into corruption during his term are ongoing, and, if the institutions did their work properly, he would inevitably face justice. Progress is much slower than it should be, as the judiciary fills the vacuum left by a captured police force.

But it looks like they are indeed investigating. And, judging by Muscat’s hysteria, they must be nearing conclusion.

This is why Muscat has recently emerged from his taxpayer-funded office, where he has been enjoying the delayed gratification from favours past, consulting on anything from exotic birds to organised sport.

His strategy is transparent. First, target the members of the judiciary who are investigating. By trying to damage their credibility, he hopes to eventually be able to dismiss their conclusions.

But, perhaps, what is most vile is that he has an expectation that the current Labour administration will intervene to shield him from justice. He did it for his friends when he was there, after all.

Make no mistake, this is what is fuelling his threats of a comeback. And the person he is threatening is none other than the current prime minister.

When the idea of a Muscat MEP candidacy was first floated by Emanuel Cuschieri – no doubt on Muscat’s instruction – some justifiably thought it had to do with the parliamentary immunity he would receive. But an MEP’s immunity is quite limited and only relates to things we say and do when in office in relation to our duties.

It is true that immunity would have to be waived by parliament and that this adds another barrier to justice. But it would be waived. I would see to that personally if it came to it.

What we confirmed about the Muscats after Joseph was removed from office is that they love money. They love having money and they love showing it off. Why else would you turn up for a PAC grilling in a flashy Maserati and flaunt photos on Instagram of expensive bags and jewellery while on lavish holidays?

There’s nothing wrong with flashy if that’s your cup of tea. But when you mix that thirst for bling with public service, the sleaze of the Muscat administration is the result.

And it didn’t end with Muscat administration, as Rosianne Cutajar so eloquently brought to our attention. Everyone has their nose at the trough, why not do the same, she said. And that’s precisely what she did.

Over the last weeks, constituents have repeatedly asked me whether the EU would allow Muscat to run. And, of course, the EU has nothing to say about the question of a democratic mandate that falls squarely in the remit of the Maltese electorate. That is democracy.

For all its advantages, the people can vote even the most unsuitable representatives into public office and that choice must be respected. Whether the Labour Party is comfortable having the corrupt run on its ticket to represent Malta abroad is not a question for the EU but for Robert Abela’s Labour Party.

But more on point is whether the S&D would tolerate Muscat as part of their political group. And there the situation is much less clear.

It would be incredibly hypocritical and untenable for them if they did, a point I will certainly make quite vigorously. The colleagues I have already spoken to find the idea of a Muscat return quite outrageous.

Muscat has succeeded in delaying justice but it is catching up, despite the legal acrobatics, theatrics and threats of returning.

What is certain is that it is the Labour Party that is divided. The division will only worsen as they continue weighing up the costs of further devastating our country’s institutions to protect their former leader from justice taking its course, against the backlash of a chunk of supporters for whom Muscat can do no wrong.

This is why these coming elections are so important. Without strong representation in Europe and the increased scrutiny that it brings with it, choosing the former will be far too tempting.

David Casa is a Nationalist Party MEP.