One of the lawyers on Joseph Muscat’s Vitals case legal team confirmed he is considering seeking election to one of the posts in the Labour Party’s leadership and executive.

Ishmael Psaila, 33, said he has been “urged to contest for more than one role by various party activists, delegates and people occupying internal roles within the party”.

“I am considering such proposals whilst listening to the various views, concerns and comments of Labour activists. I am always willing to serve and aid the Labour Party, ensuring it remains the major political force in the country,” he said.

“Such a democratic process helps to confirm the party’s core values, most importantly that of being open to anyone who wishes to contribute and serve.”

Psaila would not say which roles he was considering but sources close to the party said he could be eyeing one of the three major positions – deputy leader for party affairs, president or executive secretary.

So far, only former party secretary general Jason Micallef has announced he would seek the deputy leadership role.

Joseph Muscat’s legal defence is totally independent from the internal politics of the Labour Party

As a lawyer, Psaila is one of the former prime minister’s defence counsel. Muscat stands charged with crimes related to the hospitals deal.

However, Psaila brushed away concerns that his role on Muscat’s legal team could create a conflict or taint a potential position he could occupy in the party.

“My role as a criminal lawyer has nothing to do with a possible role within the Labour Party’s internal structures. Dr Muscat’s legal defence is totally independent from the internal politics of the Labour Party,” he said.

“In this regard, I believe my loyalty to the party and my professional job as a lawyer are not in conflict and can never be such. I, for one, have always stated that law and politics should always be kept independent of each other, in line with the true principles of democracy and separation of powers.”

The Labour Party will be holding its general conference between September 13 and 15, during which it will elect a new administration, including successors for Chris Fearne and Daniel Micallef.

Nominations will be open between August 23 and 25.