Joseph Muscat issued a glowing tribute to his father Saviour on Monday as he announced his death after a two-and-a-half year battle against an aggressive tumour.

"He was given only a few months to live when the tumour was discovered, but he battled it and never gave up. These two-and-a-half years were a blessing although worry did get to him," Muscat wrote on Facebook.

He said he had hoped that his father would be able to see the third Lija feast of Our Saviour since his diagnosis but matters deteriorated in 24 hours.

Muscat rued the fact that he could not be with his father when he passed away. He is currently abroad, but he said that his mother as well as his wife Michelle and his daughters were at his bedside.

He said he had been close to his father in the 50 years before his diagnosis and especially in the period since.

"He worked for his family, and he taught me to work hard."

Education was one of his most important values, the former prime minister said, recalling a time when, on leaving school and being offered a good job, his father stopped him from taking it, insisting that he go to university first.

"In politics, he was among my most fierce critics, in a good sense, because he always wanted me to be better. When something passed his critical test, I knew it was fine."

Lessons from a father

He said his father taught him to love not to hate, to do good and not harm.

His father used to listen to the pleas of many people who went to him for help and he did not shirk from seeking help on their behalf.

And he never took no for an answer.

Joseph Muscat described how his father enjoyed village feasts, knowing practically everybody involved in their organisation and offering to help and encourage wherever he could.

He was the most meticulous person he ever knew and was fearful of fireworks even though pyrotechnics were the love of his life.

The only incident he suffered was when, as a young man, he saw a boy playing with a small unexploded petard. He tried to fling it away from his hand and it blew up. He lost three fingers.

That boy, as a grown man later told him that his father had saved his limb, if not his life, Muscat said.

Muscat thanked a number of people who assisted his father in his last few years particularly Nick Refalo and the staff at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, former Health Minister Chris Fearne and his successor Jo Etienne Abela, the latter having never left him as a patient.

He also thanked doctors Silvio Grixti, Deo Debattista, Clifford Caruana, Steve Montfort, Franco Mercieca and Arthur Garard.

PL's condolences

The Labour Party expressed its condolences on the death of the former prime minister's father. It said Saviour Muscat was a gentle man who had strong values, loved his fellow man and contributed heavily to Maltese culture and traditions, particularly traditional feasts.