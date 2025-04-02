Updated 2.15pm

Joseph Muscat’s iPhone was reset weeks before police raided his home and seized it, a court heard on Wednesday.

The former prime minister also ran Google searches on how to erase iPhone data and how to delete backups of WhatsApp chats, court expert Keith Cutajar told the court.

Cutajar presented a report into Muscat’s devices as part of a criminal case against him.

Muscat and others face charges of money laundering, corruption, and bribery in connection with the fraudulent hospitals’ deal. All defendants are pleading not guilty.

Investigators outside Muscat's home in January 2022. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Muscat’s phone was reset on December 28, 2021, information retrieved from the device suggests. The Muscat family home in Burmarrad was searched on January 19, three weeks later.

Muscat handed investigators who showed up a file full of documents he had prepared and told Times of Malta he was only “half surprised” by the police search.

The former politician had refused to give investigators his phone password and in November a court heard that it would take almost a year to unlock the device.

The software finally obtained access after attempting the PIN 227488, Cutajar revealed on Wednesday. But when the court expert went to examine the phone’s contents, he discovered that it had been wiped clean.

The expert explained that the mobile’s primary activity was on December 28, 2021, just three weeks before Muscat’s house was searched.

35GB of data retrieved

“There is no live data before that date [December 28, 2021] because of data wiping,” Cutajar said, adding that this meant that someone had manually pressed the factory reset button on the phone.

From the data recovery process, it also emerged that Muscat had searched for how to erase an iPhone and how to delete backup chats on WhatsApp.

Joseph Muscat exits court following Wednesday's court sitting. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Using data mining and recovery software, the expert managed to extract 35GB of data from the 128GB iPhone. This is the maximum amount which can be extracted by the software used, Cutajar said.

Cutajar explained that a lot of data found in the report is of correspondence sent from Muscat's phone to third parties. Such data is hardcoded on the chip and can be retrieved through data recovery processes.

Incoming data - information received by Muscat's phone - is cached data and is not saved on the microchip, Cutajar added.

“There is not even a month of activity,” the expert said.

Data wiping on iPhone 11 (the model Muscat had) has to be started by a user who has access to the username, password and iCloud access.

“It is a manual thing, one has to select factory reset and the data is wiped and the phone is like new,” Cutajar added.

