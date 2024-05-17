Joseph Muscat has turned to the courts in his bid to make public the details of the Vitals inquiry that have led to criminal charges against him.

In a Facebook post, the ex-prime minister said he had filed an application that could lead to the findings being made public.

Muscat said if the inquiry is published, it will prove that the case against him is built on "conjecture, lies, twisting of facts and hearsay."

Earlier this month, a court granted Muscat access to the parts of the inquiry he is mentioned in.

The inquiry itself however, has not been made public.

The former prime minister is set to be charged on May 28 with money laundering and corruption over the Vitals/Steward deal.

Muscat, who maintains his innocence, said the only way to legally publish the inquiry is with the court's permission.

"For this reason, I have asked my lawyers to enter the inquiry as part of the case before the constitutional court. Like that, it will be made public and accessible to everyone, including journalists".

Muscat said if the court allows the inquiry to be admitted as evidence, it will prove how the case against him "is built on sand."

In his court application, Muscat claimed the inquiry already appeared to be in the hands of "third parties", leading to a risk that excerpts of the inquiry could end up being published selectively.

Muscat said this risks creating an "imbalance," which should be remedied by allowing the inquiry's findings to be openly accessible through the court registrar.

The ex-prime minister's Facebook post was the latest salvo against the inquiry's findings.

In an interview on ONE Radio this week, Muscat said the case against him was based only on one person's testimony, an Indian man who claimed to have heard someone else make assertions about him.

This is likely a reference to ex-Vitals director Ram Tumuluri, who has sought whistleblower protection in the US.

Muscat is among a raft of individuals set to face charges in connection with the Vitals/Steward deal, which saw his government hand over the running of three public hosptitals in dubious circumstances.

The deal was annulled by a court last year.

Muscat's chief of staff Keith Schembri and ex-health minister Konrad Mizzi will also face charges of criminal association.

It is the first time in Maltese political history that a former prime minister will be made to answer for criminal charges in court.

The Nationalist Party, which is also pushing for the inquiry to be published, accused Muscat of deceiving the public by asking the court to publish the document.

"He knows that at this point in time it is the Attorney General who has the power to publish the inquiry and not the courts," they said.

It claimed that Muscat and Prime Minister Robert Abela already had access to the inquiry and so could publish it.