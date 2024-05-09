Joseph Rapa, the former health permanent secretary facing criminal charges over the Vitals' deal to run three state hospitals has been dropped from the APS board of directors.

Rapa led Chris Fearne's health ministry as its top civil servant between March 2013 and May 2022, spanning the period of negotiations with Vitals and Steward and throughout the concession period.

On Thursday the bank said that on May 8, the Diocese of Gozo, as a Qualifying Shareholder, had decided to "temporarily withdraw the re-appointment of Joseph Rapa as director".

His charges are identical to two other permanent secretaries - Alfred Camilleri and Ronald Mizzi - meaning he is charged with fraud, having made fraudulent gains and misappropriation.

He will also be charged with having committed crimes he was duty-bound to prevent.

Rapa was nominated to APS board of directors in 2022.