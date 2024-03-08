There are so many layers to this fight that it's hard to know where to start and where to end writing about it. It is that intriguing.

On paper, it should be mismatch.

On one hand, you have Anthony Joshua, a career boxer. He is coming from an amateur career that culminated in a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympic Games, he is a former unified world champion and veteran of 30 professional boxing fights, of which 12 have been world title fights, and he has faced a who's who of opponents from Klitschko, Usyk, Povetkin and Whyte, to name just a few.

On the other hand, you have Francis Ngannou. He is a former UFC heavyweight champion and one of MMA's hardest-ever heavyweight hitters, but with only one pro fight to his name.

In that fight he went ten rounds against Tyson Fury, who is the consensus best heavyweight in boxing – and what a fight it was!

