Labour's former MEP Josianne Cutajar has come out against proposed changes to the party's statute allowing sitting MPs or MEPs to occupy the role of deputy leader for party affairs.

She told Times of Malta: “I do not agree with changing the statute in such a way that the person occupying this position can come from the Parliamentary Group or contest the next general election.”

The Gozitan politician is considering whether to run for the post.

She said she believes the deputy leader for party affairs should devote their undivided attention to the party “without perceived favouritism related to [matters concerning their] current or prospective districts.”

She told Times of Malta her position has been consistent all along.

“I have always made it clear in meetings and internal communication before I was even asked and encouraged to contest.”

An amendment allowing sitting MPs to contest the post, vacated last June by Daniel Micallef, is set to be discussed by the party’s General Conference this Friday.

Cutajar says she will respect any decision that the Conference will take, “but I will definitely take the outcome into consideration in my final decision on whether to contest or not.”

The decision to hold an extraordinary session was formally announced on Wednesday morning following a meeting of the National Executive on Tuesday.

It followed Jason Micallef dropping out of the race only days after confirming his intention to contest.

Micallef, the last Labour General Secretary before the post was abolished in 2010, changed his decision after meeting prime minister Robert Abela and MEP Alex Agius Saliba.

He told Times of Malta he would not commit himself at this stage.

Agius Saliba: "The discussion is premature." File Photo.

“This discussion is premature. At this stage the party’s statute does not allow me to contest because the current rules are what they are. I will always respect the decision of party delegates," Agius Saliba said.

Meanwhile, Claudette Abela Baldacchino has also confirmed she is no longer interested in running for the post of deputy leader.

Abela Baldacchino: "I am ready to serve the party wherever needed, however not in the role of deputy leader." File Photo.

Speaking to Times of Malta she said “I will remain active and I am ready to serve the party wherever needed, however not in the role of deputy leader.”

She denied that the proposed changes to the party statute had anything to do with her decision.

“I am not surprised that the party is considering changing the statute. Any party evolves according to the times and the needs. I have no doubt that the way things are evolving is in the interest of the party and the country.”

Asked whether members of parliament would be able to juggle between constituency and party affairs, Abela Baldacchino said “we have had deputy leaders who were also MPs before, and they performed very well.”

Konrad Mizzi occupied the post for a few weeks in 2016 and he was replaced by Chris Cardona who served until 2020. Both were serving ministers but were allowed to stand following a similar amendment to the one being proposed now.

The statute was later changed to the previous version allowing MPs only the chance to contest for deputy leader parliamentary affairs.

The elections for deputy leaders and other appointments in the Labour administration will take place between 13th and 15th September.

Nominations for all positions will open on Friday, 23rd August and remain open until 25th August.