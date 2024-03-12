The Joy Gospel Singers will be performing in a concert celebrating Lent at St Lawrence collegiate parish church, in Vittoriosa, on March 16 at 7.30pm.

The programme includes a number of traditional spiritual songs, such as Amazing Grace, Via Dolorosa from The Passion of the Christ, and Hanging on a Tree.

Other numbers are Because He Lives, Presence of the Lord, He’ll Put You Together Again and Standing in the Need of Prayer.

The programme will close with a series of songs of praise including Shackles and I Love to Praise Him.

The 50-strong mixed choir, with ages ranging from 14 to 85, will be under the musical direction of Michelle Marie Abela, co-founder of the choir together with her husband Carmel Abela, who is its technical director.

Founded in 2002 in Santa Luċija, the Joy Gospel Singers have participated in numerous concerts and cultural events over the years. They has developed a vibrant and uplifting style, with rehearsed choreography, and are usually accompanied by a small group of musicians.

Entrance to the concert is free. For more information, call on 9945 3440.