A parliamentary committee confirmed Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando’s appointment as ambassador to Rwanda on Monday afternoon, as the former MP brushed off a garnishee order against him, which he insisted was merely an attempt to embarrass him.

Aside from Pullicino Orlando, the Public Appointments Committee also unanimously approved another four ambassadors.

These include Adrian Sciberras to Indonesia, Glen Farrugia to Switzerland, Antonella Gatt to El Salvador and Marc Vella Bonnici to Iceland.

All five ambassadors will be non-resident, meaning they will serve their role from Malta.

Pullicino Orlando cited his long-standing links with Rwandan authorities in defending his nomination, pointing to his work with the kENUP Africa Foundation.

The kENUP Foundation is a non-profit organisation based in Malta set up in 2014 which promotes scientific and pharmaceutical research and innovation.

Pullicino Orlando is a director at the foundation.

He told the committee of his regular contacts with top Rwandan officials over the years, including Rwandan president Paul Kagame.

Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando shortly after his confirmation. Video: Karl Andrew Micallef

Other ambassadors also told the committee of their plans in strengthening bonds between Malta and their respective countries.

Vella Bonnici, a one-time PL international secretary and today Żabbar’s vice-mayor, said that his appointment means that he will be stepping down from his local council role. He told the committee that Malta has a lot to learn from Iceland, particularly when it comes to its success in the film industry.

Meanwhile, Farrugia, a trained archaeologist and academic, said that his appointment comes at a time when neutrality has reemerged on the political agenda.

He argued that Malta could look to Switzerland for inspiration on how to manage its status as a neutral country.

Antonella Gatt, a director general at the energy ministry, said that Malta can look to El Salvador for best practices linked to sustainable tourism.

Meanwhile, Sciberras, a lawyer and accountant by profession, said that while Indonesia is best known amongst the Maltese for its holiday hotspot of Bali, he will be working to strengthen ties with its administrative heart, Jakarta.

Garnishee order is 'frivolous and ridiculous'

As he left parliament, Pullicino Orlando told Times of Malta, that he felt “very proud” to represent his country as the ambassador of Rwanda and “was very appreciative that the approval was unanimous”.

Pullicino Orlando mentioned that he already has a number of “strong contacts at the highest of levels” with the government of Rwanda. He plans to continue focusing on the pharmaceutical sector and the possibility of more collaborations in the tourism sector.

He also commented on a garnishee order issued against him in recent days over a personal dispute related to a property deal.

“It was timed specifically in an attempt to embarrass me because of the hearing,” he said, describing it as "absolutely frivolous and absolutely ridiculous”.

Pullicino Orlando said he would not comment any further on the matter as it would be improper, adding: “I have to make an effort to start being diplomatic in my old age”.

Last week, the courts issued a garnishee order against Pullicino Orlando at the request of Omar Caruana. Caruana is arguing that Pullicino Orlando promised to sell him an apartment in St Paul’s Bay, only to never go through with the promise of sale. He is demanding €350,000 in damages or the sale of the apartment at the price previously agreed.