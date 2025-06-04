Madam Justice Edwina Grima on Wednesday evening finished summing up the testimonies of all the witnesses in the trial by jury of four men accused with the 2015 murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop and 2017 murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

She is expected to continue on Thursday morning before the jurors retire to their chambers to deliberate on the verdict.

The trial by jury of brothers Robert and Adrian Agius, better known as Ta’ Maksar, George Degiorgio (iċ-Ċiniż) and Jamie Vella is now in its final stage after six weeks of hearings.

Robert Agius and Vella are accused of supplying the explosive used in Caruana Galizia’s murder.

George Degiorgio is already serving a 40-year sentence, alongside his brother Alfred, after admitting to placing the bomb under Caruana Galizia’s car and triggering it outside her Bidnija home.

Adrian Agius is accused of commissioning the October 2015 hit on lawyer Carmel Chircop, which prosecutors allege was carried out with the complicity of his brother Robert, along with Jamie Vella and Degiorgio.

They all deny any wrongdoing.

Throughout the day, the judge continued addressing the jurors as she read out her summaries of the testimonies heard in court. During the trial, the judge was seen taking down handwritten notes whilst overseeing the proceedings.

The process ended at around 5:30pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Madam Justice Grima then reminded the jurors that they have a copy of the minutes of the site visit.

She also reminded them of the line of defence being put forward by the accused, who are attacking the credibility of the witness by claiming that convicted hitman and state witness Vince Muscat was not consistent in his testimonies.

The Criminal Court reminded the panel of jurors that testimonies that were not heard during the trial do not constitute evidence.

“Only the evidence that was brought before you in the past month and a half has to be analysed,” Madam Justice Grima underlined.

Before the session was over, the jurors were directed to address any questions on further explanations on how to discharge their duties to the judge through the deputy registrar.

Prosecutors Godwin Cini, Danika Vella and Anthony Vella are prosecuting on behalf of the AG Office.

Lawyer Nicholas Mifsud is assisting Adrian Agius. Lawyers Ishmael Psaila and Amadeus Cachia are assisting Jamie Vella. Lawyers Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin are assisting Robert Agius. Lawyers Noel Bianco and Leslie Cuschieri are assisting George Degiorgio.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are assisting the Caruana Galizia family. Lawyer Vince Galea is assisting the Chircop family.

The trial continues on Thursday.