A judge presiding over a 2017 murder trial on Wednesday ordered the police to investigate one of the witnesses for perjury.

Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera ordered the police to investigate Doris Pace for lying under oath.

Pace had taken the stand in the trial by jury against Kurt Grech, 31, known as in-Nemes, and his father Joseph, 61, both from Pieta.

RELATED STORIES Witness says she saw her brother being stabbed after he fell to the ground

They are pleading not guilty to the murder of 21-year-old Brandon Pace on April 2, 2017, in Giovanni Barbara Street, Ħamrun.

The two are charged with wilful homicide, unlawful possession of knives, breaching public peace and good order and threatening the victim’s mother, Lisa Pace and partner Jessica Bilocca.

Bilocca had a son from Kurt Grech. He alone was further charged with grievously injuring Bilocca with a knife.

The father is also charged with having threatened the victim's sister, Donna Pace, with a knife during the fight.

In her testimony, Doris Pace said she lived in the apartment below Brandon Pace.

On the day of the incident, she was inside watching television with her partner, when she heard shouting and went onto the balcony. She saw tiles coming down from the balcony above hers – Brandon Pace’s house.

Jessica Bilocca was throwing the tiles.

She saw Brandon Pace’s mother come out to calm matters.

“There was Kurt and his father on the road. They had come to fight. Kurt had a knife. Then Brandon came out in shorts and nothing in his hand. He approached Kurt and fell to the ground onto Kurt. He stood up immediately and it was a scene I will never forget. Brandon was covered in blood. He was limping and holding his side covered in blood.

"Then he walked into the flat and I saw nothing more as I went inside.”

She was reminded that, when she testified during the inquiry after the incident, she said she had not seen anything.

She said she must have been in shock.

Following several warnings, the judge ordered the police commissioner to investigate Doris Pace for perjury.

She also ordered that Doris Pace be in custody until she was questioned by the police.

The Hamrun apartment block where the murder took place. File photo

Another witness received a similar warning from the judge.

Joseph Vella, an elderly man, said he lived on Giovanni Barbara Street in a ground-floor apartment within a housing estate.

On the day of the incident, he was at home when his dog started barking and he went outside to see what happened.

He saw the two accused who were shouting and challenging Brandon Pace to fight.

He tried to tell them to leave but they did not. Then Pace walked downstairs from his apartment.

“He came downstairs and [was stabbed] immediately. With knives. I saw three knives – two in the hands of the son and one in the father's hands.

“He fell to the ground immediately. Then they went down on top of him. I saw hands flailing up and down like a washing machine,” he said adding that Pace then walked to the front door of the apartment block.

“He ran to the door and was given the last blow. He was stabbed by the father. He then dropped dead in front of the door,” he said adding he did not see anything in the hands of Pace.

He also said did not recall seeing any of the two men being injured. Under cross-examination, defence lawyers reminded him that he had said he saw Pace carrying a knife in previous testimonies.

The judge noted that he had changed his version three times: when he testified during the inquiry he said Pace did not have a knife, during the compilation of evidence he said he did, and he was now saying he did not have a knife.

The court reminded him that, during the compilation of evidence, he said he saw Pace brandishing a knife and hit the young man, injuring him.

When asked which was the truth – whether or not Pace had a knife – he said he did not remember.

After several warnings, the court ordered that he be held in custody until he was called to testify again.

She warned him that he could be found guilty of perjury.

The trial continues at 3pm.

Lawyers Roberto Montalto, Katheleen Grima and Edward Gatt are defence counsel while lawyers Rachel Tua and Ishmael Psaila are representing the victim’s family.

Lawyers Kevin Valletta and Kaylie Bonett, from the Attorney General’s office, are prosecuting.