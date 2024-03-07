A 24-year-old man who had been sentenced to a 30-month prison term for a snatch-and-grab theft had his conviction overturned on Thursday after a judge ruled that CCTV footage presented as evidence clearly did not actually show him.

Ilajsu Seidu had been convicted of snatching a €2000 gold necklace from an 81-year-old woman in September 2022, while she was walking with her husband in Marsa.

The woman had described the thief as having been wearing a dark-coloured baseball cap, surgical mask, hoodie, and sweatpants. The police had claimed that CCTV footage showed the accused running towards the pedestrian bridge on the Marsa - Hamrun bypass and crossing it. Subsequent footage then showed the suspect running in the direction of Qormi.

Seidu was found guilty and sentenced to two and a half years in jail.

His lawyers Mario Mifsud and Nicholas Mifsud argued in his appeal that the prosecution hadn’t satisfactorily proven that Seidu was in fact the person who committed the theft and that other eyewitnesses were not brought in to testify and confirm his identity, including the victim’s husband, who was with her at the time of the crime.

Instead, the police had chosen to rely on CCTV which had not even captured the incident itself.

Police had questioned Seidu’s ex-girlfriend who had pointed out that he had been arrested in a drugs raid in Marsa a few days earlier and was still in custody.

While she did identify Seidu in a still image shown to her by the police, when asked to confirm this on the witness stand, the woman told the court that she had been smoking crack cocaine before the questioning and had been in a state of paranoia.

She recalled telling police that it was Seidu but later said that this was not true.

Judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera observed in her judgement that evidence in general was “very scarce” and proper identification of who had actually committed this crime had not taken place. The police had concluded it was Seidu only through the ex-grilfriend’s testimony which was then not corroborated on the witness stand.

An examination of the photo shown to the ex-girlfriend revealed that this could not be Seidu, the judge said.

“It is evident from the examination carried out by the court itself that the accused is NOT the person shown in the picture. His colouring is less dark than that shown on the male in the picture. Also, his facial features are different. The court cannot feel serene in deciding that the picture is a photo of the accused,” she said.

The prosecution could have done more to positively identify the accused, the judge said.

Given the age of the victim, she should not have had to wait five months before being asked to give her account of the incident to the police, the judge added.

This was on top of the fact that despite being present, the woman’s husband had never been called to testify.

The judge ultimately ruled that the court could not satisfactorily conclude that Seidu had indeed been the person to commit the crime.

Lawyers Mario Mifsud and Nicholas Mifsud assisted Seidu.