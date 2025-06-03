Constitutional and judicial reforms in recent years have led to a 37 per cent increase in the judiciary since 2020, Justice Minister Jonathan Attard said on Tuesday.

Addressing Medel’s 40th anniversary conference in Strasbourg, Attard highlighted the package of constitutional reforms currently being debated in Parliament.

He drew attention to a planned constitutional amendment requiring formal consultation with the Chief Justice prior to future appointments to that role.

“These changes reflect our belief that judicial independence must go hand-in-hand with integrity, transparency, and public trust,” Attard said, adding that the reforms are the result of sustained dialogue with the judiciary, particularly with the association of the Judiciary and collaboration with European institutions.

The current reforms follow on from other past changes that led to an increase in the judiciary which reflect Malta’s “ongoing commitment to capacity building, a strengthened Judicial Appointments Committee, and improved conditions of service for judges and magistrates.”

Marking four decades of commitment to judicial independence, the Medel anniversary conference brought together members of the judiciary, prosecutors, legal scholars, and representatives from European institutions to reaffirm their shared commitment to democracy, justice, and the rule of law.