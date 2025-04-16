Żabbar St Patrick defender Jurgen Pisani has been provisionally suspended by the Malta Football Association after being charged of match-fixing by the Malta Police.

The alleged case happened at the end of the 2023-24 season when at the time Jurgen Pisani was a player of Santa Lucia FC.

A statement by the local governing body of football said that after the experienced defender was charged by the Malta Police regarding the Premier League match between Santa Lucia and Birkirkara, that was played last May, the MFA has initiated proceedings against the player.

“The Malta Football Association announces that after a police investigation and after charges were published against Jurgen Pisani, regarding the match between Santa Lucia and Birkirkara, that was played on May 3, 2024 from the 2023-24 Premier League, the Malta FA has asked that proceedings will get under way in front of the Control, Discipline and Ethics – Board of Integrity against Jurgen Pisani and the club Santa Lucia FC, given that the player was registered with the latter club during the time of this case,” the statement said.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com