The jurors in the trial of three men allegedly involved in a drug trafficking conspiracy 16 years ago started deliberating on the case on Thursday afternoon.

Rio Micallef from Marsa, Naxxar resident David Tabone and Darren James Vella from Birkirkara are facing charges of conspiring to traffic 1,940 ecstasy pills in 2008. They are pleading not guilty.

The jurors retired to their chambers to decide whether the three are guilty or not of the charges brought against them after nine days of listening to the evidence brought forward by the prosecution.

They also heard the prosecution and the defence make their case before the presiding judge summed up the facts and arguments of the trial.

On Thursday, Madam Justice Edwina Grima summed up the facts and arguments of the trial in the morning session.

Over the past days, the jurors heard how the three men were arrested when the police received a tip-off on Tabone, who was allegedly trafficking drugs. The man was placed under surveillance.

On September 15, 2008, Tabone was observed leaving his home, driving towards McDonald’s in Birkirkara, where he was joined by Vella.

The pair then met Micallef, who was in his car, and drove to Old Church Street in the same locality.

They parked their cars at a distance from each other, and two of the suspects approached a garage, with Tabone allegedly carrying a black bag.

When Micallef sensed the presence of the police, he crouched and allegedly threw a white bag under a parked van before fleeing.

He was arrested together with Vella and Tabone.

Inside the bag, the police found 1,940 ecstasy pills with an estimated street value of €18,624.

The police also seized €9,330 in cash and a set of electronic weighing scales bearing drug traces, which were inside a black bag which Tabone was allegedly carrying.

Madam Justice Edwina Grima is presiding over the Criminal Court.

Lawyers Kevin Valletta, Godwin Cini and Danica Vella are prosecuting on behalf of the Attorney General’s Office.

Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Jacob Magri appeared on behalf of David Tabone.

Lawyers José Herrera and Alex Scerri Herrera are assisting Rio Micallef.

Lawyers Michael Sciriha and Matthew Xuereb assisted Darren James Vella.