Jurors at the trial of Jonathan Roger Portellim, charged with drug trafficking, started their deliberations on Monday after Madam Justice Natasha Galea Sciberras finished summing up the arguments of the prosecution and the defence.

Portelli, 42, was allegedly found in possession of less than 7g of cannabis resin in 2013 after two men found in possession of larger amounts of the drug told police they had bought it from him.

He is pleading not guilty.

The prosecution is asking for life imprisonment and a fine if the jurors find the man guilty.

Portelli was 31 years old when he was first arraigned before a court in Gozo in October 2013.

The investigation began in May 2013 when the police's drug squad stopped a vehicle containing Joseph Grech, better known as “il-Gelluxa”, and Settembru Grech.

Officers found 1.2g and 7g of cannabis resin on them, respectively.

At the time, cannabis possession of any amount was illegal.

That changed in 2021, when laws were amended to allow people to carry up to 7g of the drug outside their home for recreational purposes.

The police then searched Joseph Grech’s house and found 321.38g of cannabis.

Grech gave police a statement alleging that he had bought the cannabis resin from Portelli, who is better known as “Lingi”.

Later that month, the police raided another residence belonging to Christopher Bartolo in Fontana.

There, they found six blocks of cannabis resin amounting to 167.52g.

Bartolo released two statements claiming that he also bought the drugs from Portelli.

However, when police raided Portelli's residence, they only found 6.93 grams of cannabis resin.

They pressed ahead with drug trafficking charges on the strength of the statements obtained from his alleged clients.

One of those alleged clients, Bartolo, was subsequently handed a five-year jail term.

But that decision was quashed by the Constitutional Court in a landmark judgement focusing on the sworn statement given before a magistrate.

Bartolo's retrial is still pending before the Drug Court, where he will be tried before a Court of Magistrates instead of facing a trial by jury.

Lawyers Ramon Bonett Sladden and Kenneth Camilleri are prosecuting on behalf of the Attorney General’s Office.

Lawyers Matthew Xuereb and Alex Scerri Herrera are appearing for the accused.