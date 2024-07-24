Jurors on Wednesday afternoon were taken to a Dingli field to see where a man was allegedly shot by a friend in an incident believed to stem over a dispute over a field's ownership.

The alleged victim, Mark Farrugia, showed Judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera and the jurors the area where he said he was struck and then shot by the accused Joseph Scicluna, who stands accused of attempted murder.

Farrugia suffered chest and facial injuries from shotgun pellets.

Farrugia pointed to the area where he said Scicluna first hit him with a thick wooden rod (marloġġ) and then shot him with his own hunting shotgun, which had slipped out of his grip in a scuffle.

Farrugia recounted how after the shooting, he managed to make his way along a footpath to where his father’s car was parked. He told his father that he had just been shot at by Scicluna and he was taken to a health centre for treatment.

The trial will resume early on Thursday morning when the accused is expected to testify.

AG lawyers Kevin Valletta and Kaylie Bonnett are prosecuting. Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Jacob Magri are defence counsel. Lawyers Edward Gatt is appearing for the victim.

The accused, Joseph Scicluna.