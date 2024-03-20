Lawrence Abina, 32, was on Wednesday convicted of the murder of his partner Rita Ellul. Jurors returned a unanimous verdict after deliberating for four hours. Sentencing is expected shortly.

Abina was convicted of having strangled Ellul, a mother of three, in an apartment in Għajnsielem, Gozo, in February 2022.

He had pleaded not guilty when his trial began but prosecutor Kaylie Bonnet told the jury that Abina had confessed to killing Ellul on three different occasions to different people.

Despite initially claiming another version of events had occurred, once he was presented with evidence, Abina’s story about how he had strangled Ellul with his bare hands had been consistent, she said.

There had also been previous incidents of domestic violence between the two and Ellul had reported him to the police twice.

Last week a police inspector who interrogated Abina told the jury that after initially denying all claims of violence, Abina had admitted to killing Ellul, saying he was deeply sorry and wanted to be forgiven. He had told police that he feared she was going out with another man, called Stefan, who later turned out to be a fictitious man made him up by Ellul so that Abina would give her more attention.

The jury heard the couple argued frequently after she had found out that he was seeing other women and having sex with prostitutes.

Abina told police he had wanted to stop strangling the victim, but feared jail time if she survived the incident and reported him.