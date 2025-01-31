Only five per cent of creative practitioners in Malta believe that the government should run creative workspaces, according to a study conducted by the Malta Entertainment Industry Association (MEIA).

The survey, which involved over 400 people working in the creative sector, included participants from the visual arts, entertainment, theatre, dance, and other fields. It aimed to identify the needs of Malta’s creative practitioners, particularly in terms of rehearsal and studio spaces.

One of the key survey questions asked respondents who they would prefer to manage a hypothetical creative space. Results showed that just five per cent wanted a public entity to manage it. Meanwhile, 50.4 per cent of participants said they preferred a non-profit association, 11.1 per cent opted for a private entity, and 33.5 per cent were indifferent.

A spokesperson for MEIA said: “We didn’t ask why in the survey, but from our knowledge and experience within the sector, it is clear that people prefer not to deal with politically connected individuals.” They added: “Another issue is the bureaucratic process, which we often hear about.”

MEIA noted that concerns about excessive centralisation and bureaucracy are common across the board in the sector.

The association suggested alternative models, such as public-private partnerships, where the government plays a collaborative rather than monopolistic role. They highlighted the BASE cultural centre in Milan as an example of a successful public-private hybrid initiative.

The study identified the high cost of rent, a lack of availability, inadequate spaces for creative practice, and lengthy bureaucratic processes as the primary challenges in finding rehearsal or studio spaces in Malta.

The issue of insufficient creative spaces has been a recurring problem. Last May, Times of Malta reported that musicians were left “devastated” after a garage complex in Birkirkara, used for decades as a rehearsal space, was sold off." Following the Times of Malta report, the Arts Council Malta said that it would provide a subsidy for the artists over three years to help them secure new rehearsal spaces.

In October, the government announced that €15 million in EU funding had been allocated to develop an arts and culture hub in Marsa. The hub will feature dance and music rehearsal spaces, two theatres, a performing arts museum, a 5D cinema, an audiovisual centre, and carnival workshops.

The MEIA study underscores the need for solutions that address both the infrastructural and administrative hurdles faced by Malta’s creative practitioners.

The Culture Ministry was contacted for comment.