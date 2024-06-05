Justice minister Jonathan Attard backed the Vitals prosecution team on Wednesday, praising their first two performances in court last week.

“The legal team on the side of the defence made several requests that were challenged by the prosecution,” Attard said.

Many of those requests were rebuked by the presiding magistrates on Tuesday and Wednesday, Attard said.

Video: justice ministry

The prosecution team consists of recent graduates, and the man leading the prosecution is in his early 30s.

They are taking on some of Malta's most experienced lawyers in what is already seen as a historical court case in Maltese history.

But Attard said the fact that the prosecutors are young lawyers does not mean they are not capable.

“It is not a question of age, and I completely rebuke the argument that a person who has just begun their career cannot do a good job,” he said.

Malta was gripped last week with the first court hearings of two criminal cases over the Vitals hospital deal concession.

On Tuesday, of last week, former prime minister Joseph Muscat, his former chief of staff Keith Schembri and former health minister Konrad Mizzi were among those charged with bribery, trading in influence, money laundering, and other crimes.

The following day, former deputy prime minister Chris Fearne and the current central bank governor Edward Scicluna were charged with fraud, misappropriation, and fraudulent gain.

The prosecution was slammed when the proceedings of the day were annulled after one of those charged was not properly notified of the charges.

These same prosecutors are facing the creme of Malta’s criminal lawyers, including household names like Franco Debono and Gianella De Marco.

Sources suggested some experienced prosecutors within the AG’s office are reluctant to get too directly involved in the case, fearing that perceived conflicts of interest may emerge and taint the case.

RELATED STORIES Editorial: Is this what they call leadership?

Increased resources?

On Wednesday afternoon, Attard was also asked if the AG should be given more resources.

The justice minister said there has been “unprecedented investment” in the AG’s office.

Around 70 criminal prosecutors now work at the AG's office. In 2013, the office had 30 lawyers who were split between criminal prosecution and civil cases.

Last week, the justice minister criticised the prosecution’s request that those linked to the Vitals case were not allowed to comment on the proceedings, describing it as "disproportionate."