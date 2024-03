Justin Tellus’ Chesterfield defeated Boreham Wood 3-0 and secured promotion to the Football League after an absence of six seasons.

Chesterfield’s victory earned them the National League title as they are top with 95 points and just five games left.

Barnet and Bromley trail behind but they cannot reach Chesterfield as the Spireites were in league of their own in this 2023/2024 campaign.

More details on SportsDesk.