The Kamra tal-Periti (Chamber of Architects) is relaunching its awards platform, the Premju Emanuele Luigi Galizia (Premju Galizia). After a little over five years since the last edition in July 2019, the event returns with renewed vigour and expanded scope.

The newly-revamped website, premjugalizia.org, marks the official opening for applications and nominations, which will be received until September 27.

The Premju Galizia celebrates excellence in architecture and the built environment, and this year’s edition introduces several updated categories alongside new ones, reflecting the evolving landscape of architectural practice. In total, there are 12 award categories, designed to recognise a broad spectrum of achievements within the profession.

In a bid to broaden the impact and scope of this awards scheme, for the first time, the Kamra tal-Periti is recognising the efforts of architects within the Mediterranean in addressing the collective challenges that climate change is bringing to the region.

This inclusive approach is highlighted by one of the categories – the Climate Action Award − which is open to members of the Union of Mediterranean Architects (UMAR), thereby encouraging a diverse and rich participation.

Prospective applicants may visit the website to download the rules, regulations and application forms necessary for participation. The updated platform provides a user-friendly interface to facilitate the application process, ensuring all interested parties can easily access the required information.

For more information, visit premjugalizia.org or contact Kamra tal-Periti at galizia@kamratalperiti.org.